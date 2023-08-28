Raksha Bandhan 2023: The Influence of Technology on Virtual Rakhi Celebrations!

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: In today’s digital world, technology allows us to talk, play, and even celebrate special days, in new and exciting ways. People are using technology to make their celebrations even more joyful and connected. As Raksha Bandhan is on its way, people are getting ready for virtual celebrations. They will use computers and phones to be together even when we’re apart. Brothers and sisters who might be far away can have special online meetings. They can see each other’s faces, smile, and even talk like they’re in the same room. It’s like a magical window on a screen that brings families closer.

What’s even more exciting is that brothers can send gifts to their sisters online. No need to travel to a store or stand in lines. With just a few taps, brothers can choose special gifts and send them straight to their sisters. On the other hand, sisters can send e-rakhis to their brothers. These rakhis might not be made of thread, but they carry the same love and protection.

And guess what? Every sweet moment of Raksha Bandhan is now being shared on social media. People show off their colourful rakhis, the lovely gifts they get, and the fun they have during Raksha Bandhan.