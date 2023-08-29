Rakshabandhan 2023: 5 Unconventional Ways to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Ice Creams

Hey there! This Raksha Bandhan, let’s shake things up and have a blast. Alongside the classic Indian sweets, why not toss in some delightful ice-creams? Imagine the extra smiles that’ll bring! And guess what, the fun doesn’t stop there – let’s sprinkle in some laughter and excitement with a bunch of awesome activities. Here are a few super cool and easy ideas to turn this Raksha Bandhan into an unforgettable memory for everyone.