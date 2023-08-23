Rakshabandhan 2023: The Ultimate Gifting Guide For Your Siblings on Rakshabandhan

Celebrate the cherished bond of siblings with our Raksha Bandhan gifting guide. As this heartwarming occasion approaches, discover a curated selection of thoughtful and stylish gifts that capture the essence of love and togetherness. From customizable Rakhis to fashion, beauty, accessories, and more, our guide offers a range of options to express your appreciation and make this Raksha Bandhan truly special. Explore the perfect tokens of affection to honor the unbreakable connection that siblings share.

Advertisement

Make up Studio

Celebrate the joyous occasion of Rakhi by showering your sibling with heartfelt gifts from Makeup Studio. Show your love with stunning presents like the Ace Your Base combo for a flawless foundation, the captivating Highlighter Palette for a radiant glow, or the Bright Eyes Combo featuring a mascara and concealer pencil for a refreshed look. Indulge in the Lipstick Trio Everyday Collection, offering shades to match every mood, and explore the Lip Cocktail range for beautifully sculpted lips. Express your affection through the art of makeup.

Advertisement

The Gift Studio

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gift Studio takes great pride in offering an array of thoughtfully crafted gift hampers that strengthen sibling bonds. From the delightful ‘Fruity Choco Dream’ to the irresistible ‘Chocolate Pyramid,’ a variety of choices cater to diverse preferences. With options like ‘Exquisite Sisterly Splendor’ and ‘Sip n Share Sibling Surprise,’ each hamper encapsulates care, affection, and celebration. What sets The Gift Studio apart is the chance to personalize hampers, creating bespoke gifts that resonate with your sibling’s tastes. This Raksha Bandhan, express love through carefully selected hampers that truly speak from the heart. Explore unique Rakhi designs in the #ThreadsofLove Rakhi Collection to celebrate your sibling bond with style.

Advertisement

Farmio

Farmio is excited to introduce their collection of fresh fruit hampers, just in time for Raksha Bandhan. Known for their commitment to quality and sustainability, Farmio offers a unique take on celebrating sibling bonds. These hampers combine premium fresh fruits like cherries, dragonfruit, and kiwis with delectable dry fruits like almonds and cashews. What sets them apart is the personal touch, allowing you to create a truly special gift. With a focus on quality and taste, Farmio’s Rakhi gift hampers not only honor the sibling relationship but also embody their dedication to excellence.

Colorbar Cosmetics

Elevate your Rakhi celebrations with Colorbar Cosmetics, offering a range of enchanting options. Delight your sibling with the vibrant Vegan Nail Lacquers, featuring joyful shades enriched with calcium and biotin for strong, healthy nails. Embrace the neon trend with the ‘Bold and Beautiful’ Tote Bag and the ‘Lips n Lashes’ Box Pouch, perfect for a trendy sibling. Add radiance with the Starry Drops Highlighter, a magical potion for an illuminating glow. Complete the gesture with the Ultimate Stunner Kajal, intensifying their eye charm. With Colorbar’s offerings, your Raksha Bandhan becomes a celebration of style and beauty.

Drawn Clothing

Raksha Bandhan is just round the corner, it’s time to gift your beloved sister which she would love and cherish forever. Introducing Drawn’s gift collection “The Polka Edit," a fresh take on an old school style.

This new collection retains the essence of nostalgia while introducing a fresh, modern touch. The Polka Dot Collection features an array of options, ensuring that there is something for every fashion enthusiast. Featuring Drawn’s tiered maxi leisure dress and short hoodie dress crafted from 100 percent poplin, this collection makes a strong case for revisiting the famous polka dot print.

With Drawn’s new Polka Dot Collection, you can step into timeless appeal! Embrace the whimsical beauty of classic concepts recreated for the modern fashionista. Indulge in delightful dots and make a statement that will never go out of style.

Grace Fine Jewells

Introducing the Rakshabandhan Special Jewellery Collection by Grace Fine Jewells, a captivating ensemble of diamond earrings, pendants, rings, and bracelets. Reflecting the essence of enduring sibling bonds, these meticulously crafted pieces are a testament to Grace Fine Jewell’s dedication to quality and artistry. From sophisticated diamond earrings to pendants symbolizing love, each piece is thoughtfully designed. The rings fuse contemporary aesthetics with timeless charm, and the bracelets blend craftsmanship with comfort, embodying the sentiment of sibling connection. Packaged beautifully, these jewels promise a memorable gifting experience that echoes the significance of the occasion.

The Ayurveda Company

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by pampering your sister with the thoughtful Pink Rakhi Box from The Ayurveda Company. Gift her the luxurious trio of Kumkumadi Face Wash, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen infused with 24k gold dust to help her achieve moisturized, flawless and radiant skin. This indulgent combination will pamper her, leaving her skin moisturized, flawless, and radiantly beautiful. The Kumkumadi Sunscreen, with its lightweight, nourishing formula and impressive broad-spectrum SPF50 with PA+++, will not only protect her face from UVA and UVB rays but also adds a sophisticated touch to her skincare routine. But that’s not all—the marvels continue with the Beetroot Lip Butter which works wonders on pigmented lips, providing a natural lip-lightening effect.

What’s in the bag: a 50gm Kumkumadi Face Wash, a 50gm Kumkumadi Moisturizer, a 50gm Kumkumadi Sunscreen SPF 50, a 5gm Beetroot Lip Butter, a Rakhi and Ritual items.

MARS

This Rakhi, go beyond the ordinary and gift your sibling the MARS Daily Essentials Makeup Set, a token of the special bond you share. This comprehensive kit is a dream for makeup enthusiasts, featuring the versatile Fantasy 15 Eyeshadow Palette, a Lightweight BB Cream Foundation for a flawless look, captivating Matte Lip Pills, the smudge-proof Mesmereyes Kajal, the volumizing Fabulash Mascara, and a collection of Matinee Lipsticks to match various moods.

Swiss Beauty

Swiss Beauty Gift Set is a specially curated kit, filled with beauty treasures that will leave your sister feeling truly cherished. The box includes everything that your sister needs to pamper herself. The box comes with an Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette, Plump Up Wt-Gloss, 3-in-1 cheek a boo face palette, Stay Nail Paints in shades 24 and 38 and On the Move Lip Palette (02) for the sister who’s always on the go. Make your sister’s eyes sparkle with the Ultimate Eyeshadow in shade 02. The highly pigmented shades blend smoothly and are perfect companions for festive occasions.

The Body Shop

This Rakhi, celebrate the bond of love and care with The Body Shop’s Radiant Haircare Gift Set, specially designed to bring joy to your loved one’s hair. Made with Vegan Silk Protein and at least 93% ingredients of natural origin, including Community Fair Trade moringa seed extract from Rwanda, this duo leaves dull hair looking shinier and more radiant. To give hair a little boost between washes, spritz the Hair Mist to instantly bring dull hair back to life, wherever you are. And the hand handbag-sized hairbrush is also ideal for styling on the go. Now swish those locks with confidence.

This gift set is a perfect Rakhi present for anyone craving more radiant and beautiful hair, a thoughtful reminder of the bond you share.

Happinetz Box

A perfect gifting option for kids ‘Happinetz Box’, a cutting-edge internet filtering device designed to provide a safe online environment for children. With its advanced filtering technology, the Happinetz Box ensures that kids can explore the digital world without exposure to inappropriate content. The device offers parents peace of mind by allowing them to monitor and manage their children’s online activities. The Happinetz Box is a comprehensive solution that prioritizes online safety while fostering a positive digital experience for the younger generation.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Bombay Sweet Shop’s special collection, embracing both sibling bonds and meaningful connections. Explore reimagined Indian sweets like Jam-Filled Barfis in flavors such as Nagpur Orange Marmalade and Kashmiri Saffron - Pistachio. Thoughtfully curated hampers like Loving Bond Rakhi Gift Bag, Chocolatey Rakhi Gift Box, and Ultimate Rakhi Gift Hamper offer a variety of treats. Each hamper includes an eco-friendly Plantable Bamboo Rakhi. Delight in nostalgia with Assorted Rakhi Mithai Box, paying tribute to childhood biscuits with flavors like Vanilla Bean - Raspberry Jam and more. Celebrate loved ones near or far with Bombay Sweet Shop’s flavorful offerings, creating a sweet and savoury balance for everyone.

The Rug Republic

Celebrate Rakshabandhan with a unique and sustainable touch through The Rug Republic’s collection of handmade rugs, cushions, and poufs. This Global-Indian brand offers thoughtfully curated products that combine creativity, tradition, and eco-consciousness. From the Agrican Rug made of recycled fabric to the intricately hand-tufted Feba Rug, their offerings cater to diverse interior styles. The Istra Pillow showcases geometric motifs in wool and denim, while the Leura Pillow adds a boho touch with diamond screen printing. For an edgy vibe, the Turon Bar Stool made from recycled fabric introduces vibrant colors to sustainable decor. This Rakhi, express your love with meaningful and eco-friendly gifts from The Rug Republic.

Juicy Chemistry and Paul & Mike

Juicy Chemistry and Paul & Mike join forces in a captivating collaboration, infusing nature and flavor into their Rakhi collection. This partnership harmoniously blends Juicy Chemistry’s dedication to organic skincare with Paul & Mike’s fine flavor chocolates. The assortment of skincare and chocolate products embodies tradition, quality, and authenticity, celebrating the bond between siblings. From soulful gift boxes to indulgence sets, this collection showcases the shared values of both brands. Experience this fusion of nature and flavor, and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a touch of elegance and taste.

Dyson

As Rakshabandhan approaches, what better way to express your affection for your sibling than with Dyson’s exceptional range of products? Whether it’s the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, a hairstyling enthusiast’s dream, or the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer that reduces drying time while caring for hair, these gifts show care and consideration. For her, the Dyson Airwrap offers versatile hairstyling options, while for him, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ensures efficient styling without excessive heat exposure. This Rakhi, choose Dyson’s innovative offerings to bring a smile to your sibling’s face.

Perfora

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a personalized and caring way with Perfora’s thoughtful Rakhi gifts. This innovative oral care brand offers distinctive presents that promote oral wellness while adding a personal touch. The “Just for You" Gift Box includes essential oral care items, while the Limited Edition Personalized Electric Toothbrush comes in stylish Aqua Marine and Ruby Red options, with the choice to add a name or quote. For enhanced oral health, the Limited Edition Personalized Smart Water Flosser, available in various colors including Mystic Lavender and Sapphire Blue, makes for a meaningful and unique gift choice.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

As the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan approaches, Courtyard by Marriott extends a heartfelt invitation to celebrate the cherished bond between siblings with our exclusive Rakshabandhan Hamper Giveaways.

Rakshabandhan is a time-honoured tradition that symbolizes the unconditional love and protection shared between brothers and sisters. At Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, we believe in capturing the essence of this beautiful relationship and making it even more memorable with our thoughtful and carefully curated hampers. Here’s an opportunity to express your affection through our hampers as each one of them are designed to convey your emotions and appreciation, reflecting the unique bond that you share with your sibling.

With the Rakshabandhan Hampers, discover an assortment of handpicked delights that are exclusively curated and customized with traditional charm and contemporary elegance, embodying the spirit of this special day. From gourmet treats to luxurious indulgences, each hamper is a delightful expression of sibling love.

Chere Footwear

Celebrate the approaching Rakshabandhan with Chere Footwear’s exquisite collection that embodies both fashion and emotion. Our range offers versatile options for every sister’s style, from the elegant Woven Comfort Flats to the sophisticated White Intertwined Strap Block Heels. Elevate the fashion game with the glamorous White Embellished Sling Back Heels or add an edgy touch with the Black Studded Flats. Each pair is crafted with precision and intricate details, making them the perfect gift to show appreciation and love for your sister.

Golden Hues Gifting

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great zeal and zest all across India. Along with celebrating siblings’ bond and love, this occasion also flags off the festive and gifting season in the country. To make this experience of gifting seamless yet very exclusive and thoughtful, Golden Hues Gifting has curated a range of personalised stationery sets that are perfect to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan.

Golden Hues Gifting is a design-forward stationery brand that specialises in personalised stationery products for all age groups. In a world full of texts and emails, Golden Hues Gifting has embarked the journey to revive the lost art of hand-written notes through their alluring designs and products. The range includes beautiful money envelopes, notecards with envelopes and gift tags in stunning designs and motifs inspired by traditional Pichwai prints, the Mughal era, colourful spring blossoms and many more. The team lays emphasis on detailing which reflects through the intricate motifs, gold foiling, gorgeous wax seal stickers and chic packaging. All the designs can be personalised to include the receiver’s name or initials, making the experience extremely special for both, the giver and recipient.

DiAi Designs

Diamond jewellery is always a head-turner but have you tried unconventional shapes? Those are statement pieces! DiAi Designs’ latest Solitaire Unrounds collection features fancy-shaped diamonds that make for an elegant and memorable gift this festive season.

In line with contemporary trends, as well as setting their own, pieces from Solitaires Unrounds can be carried from day to evening looks. Made primarily in brilliant-cut ovals, pears, marquise, and emeralds with a hint of round, the stones are set meticulously in 14-karat and 18-karat gold, making these investment pieces an impeccable choice to gift this Raksha Bandhan.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery is getting popular among today’s eco-conscious consumers and DiAi Designs has some stunning pieces that ensure all eyes are on you. Dainty and glamorous, this new jewellery line expands across various categories including necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and a few sets. There’s no doubt that round diamonds are treasured classics but this collection goes beyond to cast an impression with non-traditional shapes of lab-grown diamonds – chic, sophisticated yet minimal.

Nush Mush, Gurugram

This Raksha bandhan spreads more love and happiness and celebrates the festive day with your siblings and gift them handcrafted premium Nush Mush Rakhi gift hampers. Gurugram’s most popular premium bakery and patisserie, Nush Mush adds that extra special edge to your Rakhi celebrations with the exclusive personalized gift hampers.

The delicious hamper includes Almond Florentine, Chocolate Brownie, Peanut butter Cookies jar, Single Jar Dry goodies and Almond Biscotti. For those of you who are casting a wider net for desserts and savories, Nush Mush never disappoints. Crispy, Hazelnut Crunch Cake, Belgian Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake, Baked Cheesecake, Salted caramel choux, Dark chocolate cupcake, Lemon tart, and Nutella sea salt cookie are some of their more popular offerings. From the quick bites menu brimming with crowd-pleasers, go for the best-sellers - Vada Pao Bomb, Mushroom Quiche, Chicken Crostata, and Potato Puff Patties amongst many more.

Moira

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between siblings and the promise of protection. On festive occasions,makeup can add to the celebratory atmosphere. Glittery eyeshadows, bold lip colors, or festive nail polish can help you get into the spirit of the occasion. Makeup is always a great option when it comes to gifting, as it’s a way to express your love and thoughtfulness. Here is MOIRA’s Raksha Bandhan gifting collection which is budget friendly, best quality and vegan makeup.

Chateau Indage

Confused about what to gift your sibling? This Raksha Bandhan, seize the opportunity to present your sibling a heartfelt tribute – a bottle of Chateau Indage wine, capturing intricate flavors that mirror the profound depth of the sibling connection itself.

John Jacobs Eyewear

Versatile silhouettes with colour-blocked details, vibrant acetate accents, and smooth finishes; the Coastline edit by John Jacobs Eyewear lets you breeze into the season with a modern appeal. The Coastline edit brings together upgraded classics, featuring distinguished temples, clean lines, and functional features; be it the Elya for women where classic neutral hues meet versatile shapes for uber-cool everyday eye candy or the Jareth for men with a distinctive metal strip embedded with monogram accents. There is a lot to choose from with nearly 20 & 54 styles of eyewear and sunglasses under the Coastline collection starting at INR 4200!

Clea

Elevate your skincare routine with Clea’s Face Serum Sheet Masks and Ginni’s Cleansing and Makeup Remover Wipes. Revitalize your skin with Clea’s Seaweed and Grapefruit Sheet Mask, offering anti-aging, hydrating, soothing, and rejuvenating benefits enriched with vitamins. Dermatologically tested, alcohol-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free, it suits all skin types, even sensitive skin. Clea presents a new generation of face sheet masks that provide a week’s worth of moisture in just one application. On the other hand, Ginni’s Cleansing and Makeup Remover Wipes offer effective and convenient makeup removal, ensuring a fresh start to your skincare regimen.

Biotique

Biotique, a renowned Beauty and Wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic principles, proudly presents its Royal Box and Allure Fragrances Collection. With a legacy built on purity, sustainability, and innovation, Biotique offers a luxurious range inspired by Rajveda’s essence from royal heritage. The Allure Collection pays homage to ancient beauty rituals with Signature Blends, crafted from precious ingredients for a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation. Featuring products like night treatment cream, facial serum, and scrub masque, the collection harmonizes iconic elements like Jasmine, Sandalwood, and Oudh to rejuvenate skin. Dermatologist-tested and eco-friendly, Biotique’s Allure Collection celebrates sensory delights while staying true to holistic beauty and wellness values.

Atulya

Atulya, a home-grown natural personal care brand, presents a thoughtful Raksha Bandhan Gifting Combo that pampers your siblings with the goodness of Ayurveda and nature. This skin and face care range infused with Vitamin C includes Under Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash, Face Mask, and Face Serum. These products are designed to slow down early skin aging, reduce dark spots, acne, and sun damage, harnessing the power of Vitamin C as a potent antioxidant. Crafted without harsh chemicals, these products provide hydration and radiant skin. The Vitamin C Under Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash with Silicone Brush, Vitamin C Face Mask, and Vitamin C Face Serum bring holistic skincare benefits.

Juice Beauty

For Rakhi, consider gifting the Juice Beauty Cleanse-Treat - Revitalize Kit, a collection of skincare essentials that nurture and rejuvenate. Juice Beauty, a renowned brand for organic and natural skincare, offers a range of thoughtful gifts. The Green Apple Brightening Gel Cleanser gently purifies the skin, while the Green Apple Moisturizer provides deep hydration. Elevate the skincare routine with the Stem Plant Complex Youth Revitalizing Retinol Serum, which diminishes fine lines and revitalizes the skin’s radiance. These gifts embody your caring gesture and celebrate the enduring bond between siblings.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel

With the warmth of affection, the ties of attachment, and the impregnable shield of love, emerges a celebration that surpasses all others. Rakhi, a day meticulously anticipated by both brothers and sisters for weeks, as they prepare to commemorate that extraordinary lifelong bond.

To ensure this day remains etched in memory, the skilled Pastry and Executive Chef at the property have united their skills to curate three opulent hampers for your choosing.

Named Shubh, Bandhan, and Rishtey, these hampers encompass an array of delights from handcrafted Homemade Mithai, sumptuous Chocolate Truffles, freshly baked Cookies, a decadent Chocolate bar, Date honey and sugar, delectable Brownies, Assorted Nuts, to Organic tea, fragrant Olive oil, a meticulously crafted handmade Diya, and an exquisitely designed Rakhi.

This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the extraordinary bond between siblings with Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway’s carefully assembled token of affection tailored for this occasion.

Woodland

Discover Woodland’s exquisite collection of fashion and accessories that epitomize style and comfort. The PEACH MULTI Midi Dress offers floral charm in a midi length with a halter neck and waist cinching belt. Elevate your casual look with the Blue Casual Sneaker, boasting metallic allure and a comfortable design. Step out with elegance in the White Stiletto Sandal, featuring a leather open-toe design and pointed heel. Embrace both style and comfort with the Brown Wedge Block Heel Slipper. Complete your ensemble with sophistication using the White Satchel Bag, Pale Pink Handbag, and vibrant YELLOW Satchel Bag, all crafted from luxurious leather. Organize with flair using the TAN Wallet for Women and the spacious White Wallet for Women, designed for both style and utility. Find these remarkable pieces on Woodland’s official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

O3+

Restoring your skin’s health with the power of the antioxidant vitamin C, this skincare kit by O3+ ensures a glowing look in three simple steps. The first step involves cleansing your skin with the face wash that’s formulated to reduce pigmentation, remove dead skin cells and tanning and lend a natural glow. The formula also includes turmeric and liquorice, which together ease inflammation and have a soothing effect on the skin.

Amardeep Design

Gifting poufs to your sibling for Rakhi is a creative and stylish way to celebrate your bond. Poufs, with their versatile and trendy designs, offer both comfort and aesthetic appeal. By giving poufs as a Rakhi gift, you’re offering your sibling a cozy spot to relax and unwind, symbolizing your desire for their well-being and comfort. The poufs can also serve as a unique decorative element in their living space, reminding them of the special connection you share. This thoughtful gesture not only showcases your love on Rakhi but also adds a touch of style and functionality to their surroundings.

Boss

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, if you’re scratching your head over the perfect gift, fret not! BOSS’s curated Raksha Bandhan gifting guide comes to the rescue. From the coolest bracelets to trendiest bucket hats, practical shoe care kits to soothing yoga mats, with a plethora of choices in clothing and accessories, BOSS got you covered with a gift for every type of sibling you have.

Giani Ice Cream

Get ready to elevate your Rakshabandhan celebrations with GIANI ICE CREAM’s exclusive Celebration Pack. As the festival approaches, GIANI ICE CREAM introduces a special assortment of flavors to make this occasion even more unforgettable. The Celebration Pack features a variety of delectable ice creams, blending classic and contemporary tastes to please ice cream enthusiasts and those celebrating the sibling bond. Indulge in the richness of Belgian Chocolate, savor the harmonious fusion of Giani Special, enjoy the timeless delight of Butterscotch, and relish the elegance of smooth Vanilla. GIANI ICE CREAM’s Celebration Pack promises a delightful treat for all.

Melorra

Get ready for Rakshabandhan with Melorra’s exquisite lightweight jewellery collection. Embrace the festive season with unique and attractive designs that capture the essence of Indian traditions. From the elegant Take Me to Infinity bracelet to the charming Luna Starry Diamond Bracelets and the captivating Universally Yours Gemstone Bracelets, Melorra offers a range of beautifully crafted pieces to adorn yourself this Rakhi. Explore their Classics collection and find the perfect jewellery to complement your festive look.

Love, Indus

Love, Indus presents “A Promise in a Bottle" for Raksha Bandhan, infusing modern innovation into traditional Indian values. The Amrutini Precious Potion: Vital Cream combines rare ingredients like golden Muga silk and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial tea with scientific processes for firming and repair. The Amrutini True Brew: Transforming Serum contains botanicals like golden Muga silk and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial Tea for restoration and firmness. The Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops: Overnight Oasis Serum boasts botanicals, synthetics like Hyaluronic Acid, and transformative processes for hydration and radiance. The Velvet:08 Broadway Bright combines Eastern botanicals and lab-designed synthetics for skin smoothness and natural shine.

FlowerAura

Our exquisite Rakhi Hamper Collection makes FlowerAura the perfect comprehensive shopping destination for Raksha Bandhan. It not only reflects the essence of Raksha Bandhan but also celebrates the diverse flavours of your sibling bonds. From the Classic Hampers with elegant bouquets for timeless bonds to the Gourmet Hampers to add a luxury touch, from Personalized Gift Hampers for nurturing connections to Plant Enthusiast Hampers for deep-rooted connections - our hampers start at Rs. 699/- and cater to all tastes. Celebrate this Rakhi with FlowerAura because no matter the distance, we deliver your emotions right to the doorstep of your beloved sibling.

Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards is a renowned brand offering a premium range of home appliances and personal care products designed to enhance quality of life. Their diverse product portfolio includes trimmers, body groomers, hair dryers with diffusers, and hair straighteners tailored for both men and women. Notable highlights from their personal grooming line include the Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer with multiple attachments, the StylistCare HD192DC 1900W Hair Dryer featuring advanced ionic functions, and the Keraflow HS3511 and HS3500 Hair Straighteners with Keratin-infused ceramic plates for healthy, frizz-free hair. These products combine functionality and style, offering an array of options to cater to various grooming needs.

Bevzilla

Raksha Bandhan is a time for joy, delicious food, and heartwarming desserts. It’s an occasion for families to come together and celebrate with gifts, sweets, and blessings. For those who value health, there’s a wonderful option from Bevzilla offering low-sugar, low-calorie coffee choices along with Nutzilla’s nutritious 9-1 seed mix pouch. The combo box includes ceramic mugs with “Best Sis" and “Best Bro" labels, 24 assorted coffee sachets in 4 flavors, and two pouches of the healthy and tasty Nutzilla seed mix. It’s a thoughtful way to make your sibling’s day special while catering to their health-conscious preferences.

OTT Skincare

Elevate your skincare with the HYDRATION STATION GIFT BOX from OTT Skincare. Experience the perfect blend for instant hydration and nourishment with a straightforward 3-step regimen. This kit includes the Keep-It-Fresh face wash for gentle cleansing, the Hydro Drip Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 24-hour hydration, and the Do-It-All Moisturizer for versatile moisturizing. This simple routine is crafted to retain your skin’s moisture and leave you with an instantly plumped and hydrated complexion.

La Pink

Complete Skin Brightening Beauty Gift Set, a curated collection of three transformative skincare products: Ubtan White Haldi Face Wash, Ideal Bright Serum and Young Forever Day Cream.

Start with La Pink Ubtan White Haldi Face Wash. This soap-free formula deeply cleanses and brightens, leaving your skin refreshed and glowing. Enriched with Kesar, Sandalwood, and Rose Flower extract, it removes tan, reduces blemishes, revealing flawless skin.

Continue with La Pink Ideal Bright Face Serum. This microplastic-free formulation combines Kakadu plum, Sea Lettuce flakes, and Cactus flower extract to brighten, even skin tone, and reduce pigmentation. Deeply hydrating, it enhances your skin’s natural radiance.

Lataffa Perfumes

Discover the exquisite Raksha Bandhan collection by Lattafa Perfumes, where each fragrance is a masterpiece, meticulously designed to evoke emotions, memories, and cherished moments. This exclusive collection includes captivating scents like “Badee al Oud Amethyst," a harmonious blend of citrus, floral, and wood accords, “Just out Boulevard," an intricate bouquet that embraces togetherness, “Khamrah," a tapestry of spices and florals reflecting shared memories, “Maahir Black," a daring scent capturing the bold spirit of sibling bonds, “Maahir Gold," an elegant composition symbolizing the everlasting connection between siblings, “Najdia," a lively fragrance embodying shared laughter, and “Najdia Tribute," a tribute to timeless bonds. Each fragrance is carefully curated using the finest ingredients, offering not just products, but meaningful experiences. The name “Lattafa," derived from Arabic words for kindness and pleasantness, underscores their commitment to crafting enduring memories. We invite you to explore this remarkable collection, as giving a Lattafa fragrance is akin to gifting a cherished memory.

Bindt Beauty

Illuminate your Raksha Bandhan celebrations with BindtBeauty, where beauty harmoniously meets sustainability. Immerse yourself in the symphony of natural ingredients tailored for every skin type – from oily to sensitive. Beyond cosmetics, BindtBeauty crafts an experience that embodies sibling love. Their customizable products like Barely There Cream Concealer, Soft Focus Setting Powder, Glowlight Illuminator, and Touch Of Color Multi-Use Tints allow you to curate your unique look, mirroring the distinct bond with your sister. Clean and suitable for all skin types, BindtBeauty’s products range from INR 799 to INR 1399, ensuring accessibility. This Raksha Bandhan, gift your sister the purity of BindtBeauty, a gesture of love and a tribute to your cherished connection.

Bottega Veneta

Embrace the upcoming joyous Raksha Bandhan festival with a touch of sophistication and opulent gifting, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. Seize the perfect opportunity to redefine sibling goals and affection through the alluring assortment of Bottega Veneta accessories. From bags to AirPod cases, cardholders, and wallets, this collection is a captivating delight for both men and women.

Kate Spade New York

This season comes with an exciting anticipation for gifts that leave an indelible mark. Kate Spade New York introduces its Infinite Engraved Spade Bangle, a heartfelt symbol that goes beyond mere adornments. The bangle represents the unbreakable bond between siblings, uncovering a profound love shared between brothers and sisters that leaves a lasting imprint.

Rivona Naturals

This Raksha Bandhan, promise your sister moments of tranquillity and rejuvenation with thoughtfully curated skincare hampers from Rivona Naturals. With an array of products across categories such as body, face, hair & lip Rivona Naturals offers the power of botanical extracts, essential oils, and plant-based derivatives.

Haldiram’s

Haldiram’s, India’s popular snacks and sweets brand, has recently launched a heartwarming campaign “Pyaar Ka Tohfa" underlining the ever-lasting bond between brothers and sisters on this Raksha Bandhan. Alongside its diverse range of delectable and well-designed gifting range of sweets, nuts & chocolates, as part of the Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign, Haldiram’s has unveiled a special box of assorted sweets, featuring the ever-popular Laddoo.

The Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign centers around an emotional ad film, showcasing the beautiful bond between a surgeon sister and her brother. The film depicts the everyday routine of the sister returning home after her work as a surgeon, but on this particular Rakhi day, she arrives late for the celebrations. The brother feels disappointed but conceals it with a heartfelt gesture, handing over the Haldiram’s Box of Ladoos and asking her to keep her apologies to herself.

As the story unfolds, the sister ties the Rakhi on her brother’s hand, revealing that it was her first surgery that day, during which she successfully delivered a cute baby girl. The brother’s disappointment turns into pure joy and playfully feeds the delicious Ladoos to her.

Cafe 49 & 49 Bakers Avenue, Juhu

As the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, Cafe 49 & 49 Bakers Avenue are delighted to announce the launch of their exclusive Raksha Bandhan gifting collection. The charming and cozy cafe, known for its delectable treats, has meticulously curated a range of hampers to make this occasion truly special and memorable for siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond shared between brothers and sisters, and this year, they have gone above and beyond to help you cherish those cherished moments. The delightful hampers are designed to bring the festivities directly to your doorstep, allowing you to revel in the comfort of your home.

The hamper selection boasts a delightful variety catering to different preferences. From the dainty Petite Hampers to the indulgent Classic Hamper, and the health-conscious Healthy Hamper to the sophisticated Cheese Platter, there’s something for every taste.

The contents of these hampers read like a culinary symphony of flavors. Indulge in the richness of a Dark Belgian Cake Jar, the creaminess of Hummus, the satisfying textures of their Four-Layered Mexican Bowl, and the irresistible sweetness of a Lotus Biscoff Baked Cheesecake. Their Signature Tiramisu and Cheddar Jalapeño Cream Cheese add an extra element of exquisite taste. Packed with an array of delightful offerings including Nutella Bonbons, Croissants, Vegan Brookies, and more, this platter is a celebration of gastronomic creativity.

We believe that the joy of sharing exquisite treats brings families closer, and we are thrilled to offer these hampers to our valued patrons.

Embrace the warmth of this festival with the delightful Raksha Bandhan hampers from Cafe 49 & 49 Bakers Avenue.

House of Nivedita

Nivedita, a top Indian luxury couturier, embodies the essence of Indian festive wear with meticulously woven textiles, intricate beadwork, and vibrant designs. Her festive collection, influenced by geometry and precise cutting, offers an edgy and unique choice for this season.

Tiesta

Customise your siblings’ footwear now from this high quality, handmade, vegan, luxury shoes brand. Crafted with precision, each pair embraces your feet, promising a day of festivities without compromise as it gives the best of comfort and fashion forward products.

Kotawala

From elegant bracelets symbolising the unbreakable bond, to timeless watches signifying endless moments, Kotawala’s intricately crafted jewellery and thoughtful gift sets are perfect for expressing your love and protection towards your siblings.

Ajoomal Fine Jewellery by Harshad Ajoomal

With over 20 years of experience, Harshad Ajoomal is a high-end jewellery designer and craftsman under his label H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. His creations blend modern techniques and fine craftsmanship.

MK Jewels

MK Jewels is the first and only brand that makes 18K gold and CZ Jewellery. They have been a benchmark for design, craftsmanship, quality, and price since 1999. MK Jewels have launched this Raksha Bandhan a fine and exclusive range of bejewelled Rakhis and Charms to make your festival special.

Anahata Organic

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with heartfelt purity from Anahata Organic. Our exquisite range of handcrafted, eco-friendly products is a reflection of the bond you share.

Faaya Gifting

Faaya is a design studio that works closely with Indian artisans to craft gifts that are world-inspired. Gifts at Faaya are luxurious pieces that combine the rich heritage of Indian artisans with international aesthetics.

Bespoke Resin Decor Products by Artist Madhavi Adalja

Madhavi Adalja is an artist that creates beautiful one-of-a-kind resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, trays, and lots more. These beautiful pieces made of epoxy resin are handmade and add the perfect modern touch to any interior space.

My Mediterranean Table by Natasha Celmi

My Mediterranean Table by Natasha Celmi is an endeavour to simplify classic dishes from the sunshine countries that embrace the Mediterranean shoreline. The book has more than 80 appealing recipes that will embark you on a culinary holiday with some Spanish tapas or a lavish Levantine meze spread accompanied by homemade flatbreads.

Vanity Wagon

Elevate your beauty routine with Vanity Wagon’s August Bellebox, a meticulously curated collection of products to meet your daily skincare needs. This month’s Bellebox includes a range of delights, from nourishing Lip Lustres for radiant lips to a revitalizing face toner enriched with Niacinamide and Vitamin C to balance and hydrate your skin. The box also features a luxurious coffee-infused body lotion with Vitamin C and Shea Butter for moisturized skin and a rejuvenating cappuccino body scrub that exfoliates and revitalizes. Vanity Wagon’s August Bellebox is your gateway to a pampered and cherished self-care experience, offering a selection of natural and effective products. Say goodbye to dullness and hello to radiant beauty with this transformative collection.

Fabindia

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the deep bond between siblings, woven together with laughter, tears, and the promise of protection. Fabindia honors this cherished connection with their Threads that Bind collection. Offering a range of thoughtfully crafted gifts, from toxin-free skincare sets to elegant glass goblets, Fabindia provides the perfect options to express your love. Escape into the world of natural self-care, elevate dining experiences, or enhance skincare routines with their carefully curated selections. And for those last-minute gifting needs, Fabindia’s gift cards provide the gift of choice. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the threads that unite with Fabindia.

Myrah

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by treating your sibling to a rejuvenating spa experience with Myrah. Gift them the ultimate relaxation with a Myrah gift card, and explore exciting membership offers for added benefits. Take the stress out of gifting by considering our top recommendations, including a soothing Swedish Massage, targeted Sports Deep Tissue Massage, stress-relieving Back & Shoulder Massage, quick Express Foot Reflexology, and indulgent Jacuzzi Therapy. Reconnect and unwind with Myrah’s pampering treatments for a memorable Raksha Bandhan.

Longitude 77

Presenting ‘Seagram’s Longitude 77’ Indian Single Malt Whisky - from the House of Pernod Ricard India. The brand is an homage to the enchanting spirit of India and reimagines an India of unparalleled luxury and sophistication. It is crafted in small batches in a distillery in Dindori, Nashik (Maharashtra), with utmost care for seekers of authentic contemporary Indian luxury. The flavour profile is rich and mellow with notes of oak, vanilla, and a subtle hint of fruit.

The brand gets its name from Longitude 77 - A line that marks India’s position on the world map. It represents India’s richness of ingredients, historical craftsmanship, her diverse culture, and rich terroir. A line that connects India’s glorious past, enchanting present and vibrant future Every pack of Longitude 77 pays tribute to the colour indigo - India’s unique gift to the world.

Amazon

Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings, is a wonderful opportunity to convey love and gratitude. Amazon Fashion is all set to unveil an array of stylish and thoughtful gifts that perfectly encapsulate the sibling connection. The Rakhi Store on Amazon.in, powered by Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, offers a diverse range of fashionable and beauty-centric gift options. From customizable Rakhis to apparel, skincare, beauty products, shoes, watches, jewelry, handbags, and more, you can choose from a wide variety of selections from top brands like GIVA, Vero Moda, Plum, Daniel Wellington, Lavie, BIBA, and many others. Make every moment fashionable for your siblings and celebrate this special occasion in style.

Ancestry

Ancestry, weaves together the essence of age-old traditional styles with the allure of contemporary silhouettes. Proudly introducing their latest ‘Chikankari Collection’. This ensemble is a symphony of statement pieces adorned with delicate chikankari embroidery on handwoven fabrics, offering a soulful blend of the past and the present.

Ancestry’s Chikankari Collection features a wonderful assortment of easy-to-wear designs that exemplify femininity in soft pastel colors like rose pink, powder blue, white, lavender, and beige. These looks are perfect for formal dinners, summer weddings, and any other special occasion that calls for a dose of sophistication thanks to the subtle stroke of sequin and bead work. The classic long and short kurta sets, overlays, dresses, and kurtis in Ancestry’s collection are all meticulously made to be both useful and comfortable without abandoning style.

Chikankari, is an art form done with white cotton threads on sheer muslin cloths, adding a subtle yet rich texture to plain woven fabric. This incredibly detailed embroidery style features motifs inspired by Mughal architecture and designs. This craft’s origins are shrouded in history, dating back as early as the third century BC. Originating from the culturally rich city of Lucknow, this collection pays homage to the iconic art of Chikankari, showcasing multiple stitches like murri, jaali, phanda, zanzibar, and hool, traditionally used to fill in the center of the adorable flower patterns.

Make Your Own Perfume (MYOP)

MYOP was born with a vision to make affordable fragrances of quality and exploration of perfumery accessible to Indians. MYOP is India’s first perfume bar and with them, you can customize the perfume according to your tastes and preferences and also personalize it by engraving or printing names on the bottles. Their perfumes are specially designed for Indian weather and make the ideal gift for a loved one on a special occasion.

bbb (Better Body Bombay)

Better Body Bombay is a gender-neutral personal care beauty brand inspired by Bombay with clean, sustainable products. It focuses on using natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and artificial additives. This brand has a comprehensive range of products including skincare, haircare, and body care. BBB products provide a sensorial experience with their sustainable and safe products.

Philips

TAB8967 soundbar soundbar boasts a unique geometric design and a slim build, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television. Additionally, it is outfitted with advanced HDMI eARC technology, allowing the user to enjoy state-of-the-art features such as Dolby Atmos. The user has the option to stream hi-res playlists from their mobile device using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth. Additionally, 4K pass-through allows for seamless connection of 4K HDR video sources without any loss of resolution, making it ideal for movies and gaming.

Perona

Celebrate the Knot of Eternal Connection with Perona and strengthen sibling bonds this Rakshabandhan with their thoughtfully curated offerings. Choose from an array of finely crafted items perfect for gifting, including elegant wallets, stylish accessories, exquisite bags, and more. Indulge in luxury with the Black Blayne Wallet, skillfully crafted from Italian saffiano leather and boasting LWG certification for sustainability. Elevate your style with the Thistle Grey Amena Evening Bag, featuring a unique crossbody and handbag fusion design. Experience comfort and sophistication with the Black Flint T-Shirt, crafted from a premium blend of cotton and silk-infused wool. The Navy Jonah Weekender Bag offers a captivating blend of soft grainy leather and fine-grain leather, accented by color blocking for a distinct look. Step into elegance with the Ivory Aleina Blazer Women’s Blazer, meticulously tailored for a relaxed fit. Immerse yourself in opulence with the Black Kori Evening Clutch, expertly fashioned from premium leather and featuring captivating design elements. Embark on a journey of sophistication with the Black Gael Passport Holder, designed with contemporary elements and LWG-certified Italian leather. Express your love and appreciation with Perona’s meticulously designed offerings. Trunativ On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Trunativ, India’s leading homegrown nutrition brand, is thrilled to unveil its special Rakhi hamper, a delightful assortment of wholesome treats that blend taste and nutrition to perfection. This unique hamper brings together the joy of Raksha Bandhan with Trunativ’s commitment to offering healthier snacking alternatives. The exclusive hamper consists of Choco Filled Cones, Everyday Sweet, Everyday Fibre and Everyday Protein. This one-of-a-kind hamper is a testament to Trunativ’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle while celebrating cherished traditions. Aldo For Raksha Bandhan, Aldo, the worldwide fashion destination recognized for its high-quality fashion footwear, leather goods, and accessories, offers an intriguing lineup! Aldo is all ready to enhance the joy of gifting with a wide range of designs accessible throughout footwear, bags, and stunning accessories. Seize the opportunity to celebrate the love-hate relationship you share with your sibling. Aldo’s wonderful products are the ideal way to express affection. Bolas Agro - Nourishing Connections Elevate the traditional Rakhi exchange by adding a touch of health and indulgence. Bolas Agro presents a delightful assortment of premium dry fruits and nuts, beautifully packaged to symbolize the essence of Raksha Bandhan. What better way to convey care and well-being than through these wholesome gifts? GIVA - Silver Tokens of Love Every sister deserves something exquisite on Raksha Bandhan, and GIVA’s stunning silver jewellery collection is here to make that wish come true. The intricate craftsmanship and timeless designs make for gifts that hold both sentimental value and aesthetic elegance, reflecting the enduring sibling bond. Iris - Fragrance of Togetherness Raksha Bandhan is not just about the tangible, but also about evoking emotions. Iris’ captivating home fragrance range captures the essence of shared memories. With every delicate scent, sisters can gift their brothers a piece of home and create an ambiance that resonates with love and harmony. Royaloak - Decorating Dreams For those seeking to add a touch of style and comfort to their siblings’ lives, Royaloak’s Home Decor collection is a perfect choice. From elegant furniture to artistic accents, these gifts bring an element of sophistication to your sibling’s space, reminding them of your enduring bond.

Imara

Imara’s ethnic wear collection showcases a diverse range of outfits like sarees, salwar suits, lehengas, and kurtis. These garments often feature intricate embroidery, embellishments, and rich fabrics, reflecting a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern silhouettes. The brand has gained popularity for its commitment to quality, attention to detail, and its ability to stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends. Imara aims to provide women with versatile and fashionable clothing options that can be worn for various occasions, whether it’s a formal event, a casual outing, or a festive celebration.

Chumbak

Chumbak Smartwatch seamlessly integrates with smartphones via App, enabling real-time notifications for calls, messages, and other push notifications. With its remote camera control feature, capturing perfect selfies or group photos is now easier than ever. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling,100+ customizable watch faces, lightweight with a 1.83-inch HD display, and 24 x 7 Health tracking monitors menstrual cycle, blood oxygen, heart rate, and BP. The watch seamlessly integrates with Android 5.0, IOS 9.0 or above. Also Available on Amazon Fashion and Chumbak Website

The Pant Project

When considering a rakhi gift for a sister, The Pant Project’s pants can be a fantastic option.

TPP is a custom-made pant specialist. Their pants are perfect for your sister who value comfort, style, and sustainability. Made from organic cotton and eco-friendly materials, The Pant Project’s pants are not just good for the environment but also feel great against the skin. Their range of pants includes a variety of styles, from relaxed joggers to trendy culottes, and come in a range of colors to suit every taste. They offer customizations like monogramming that make it easy to select a pair of pants for any occasion which is high quality and focused on function. The brand offers free alterations, shipping, and consultations with a personal stylist.

Whether your sister likes to stay active or prefers to relax at home, The Pant Project’s pants are a perfect choice.

Prathaa

Ehsaas- Apne ko Apnao Prathaa’s 2023 festive collection embodies the essence of joy, togetherness, and elegance. The collection aims to celebrate the spirit of the occasion by offering vibrant colours, shimmering details, functional designs, and versatile styling options that evoke a sense of happiness, closeness, and comfort. For the collection, they used handwoven mul cotton in 84 counts. Clean lines, minimal embellishments, and effortless silhouettes is embraced to create elegant yet comfortable ensembles that empower the wearer.

FS Life Rakhi Bracelets: March Jewellery introduces a stunning collection of Rakhi bracelets, specially designed to symbolize the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. These bracelets are crafted with precision and attention to detail, incorporating auspicious symbols like the Om or Swastika, along with exquisite gemstones or precious metals. Each piece is a perfect blend of style and sentiment, making it an ideal gift to express your love and affection for your sibling.

Faces Canada

Still confused about what to get your sister for Raksha Bandhan? Fret no more! Faces Canada has carefully picked products from its newest selection and curated them into a moodboard to save you the trouble. Enhance your beauty with a range of makeup products, including Lip & Cheek Tint for a natural flush, Comfy Matte Crème Lipstick for a comfortable and vibrant lip color, Ultimate Pro Eye Pencil for defining your eyes, High Cover Concealer for flawless coverage, and the Magneteyes Shadow Palette for creating captivating eye looks.

Kohgem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers

Kohgem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers, is proud to unveil a captivating array of Rakhi gifting options, perfectly embodying the essence of sibling love. Kohgem’s curated collection of meticulously crafted jewellery pieces captures the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. From modern interpretations of Rakhi bracelets to thoughtfully designed sibling bond pendants, each creation signifies the unbreakable connection shared between siblings. Personalized engravings and gemstone-adorned designs add a unique touch, ensuring that every piece becomes a cherished keepsake. With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and design excellence, KohGem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers brings an extra layer of significance to the Rakhi celebration. This Raksha Bandhan, embrace the sentimentality of the occasion with KohGem’s exclusive selection, a true embodiment of elegance and affection.

Etude India

Etude India, a leading Korean makeup brand, is thrilled to introduce two stunning Rakhi gifting options that are sure to delight every makeup lover. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the bond between siblings by gifting the Tinted Kisses Trio for Lip and Cheeks, along with the Perfect Pout All Day Set of Smudgeproof Tints, offering an array of vibrant colors and long-lasting wear.

Yoga Bar

In the whirlwind of today’s fast-paced lifestyle, find the perfect gift for your brother’s passions and well-being with ITC’s Yoga Bar. Their Delightful Dessert Bars offer guilt-free indulgence, crafted with whole-food ingredients in Nutty Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavors. For pure indulgence, consider the Dark Chocolate Crunchy Peanut Butter—a blend of decadent chocolate and satisfying crunch. For health-conscious gifting, the Assorted Protein Bars Box provides high protein and various flavors like double chocolate and almond fudge. Show your care with these thoughtful and flavorful gifts, encapsulating wellness and indulgence. Anastasia Beverly Hills

Celebrate the spirit of Rakhi with a touch of beauty and elegance from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The Fuller Looking and Sculpted Lip Duo Kit and the Full and Feathered Brow Kit make for thoughtful gifts that express love and enhance natural beauty. The lip duo features Matte and Satin Lipsticks in harmonious shades like Sugar Plum, paired with Lip Liner in Rasin. Meanwhile, the Full & Feathered Kit offers essentials like Mini Dipbrow Gel and Brow Freeze, perfect for elevating daily beauty routines. This Rakhi, embrace glamour and care with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Laneige As Raksha Bandhan approaches, siblings worldwide are gearing up to celebrate their unique bond with love, friendship, and family. This special day sees brothers and sisters setting aside differences to express affection through rakhis and thoughtful gifts. To enhance the joy of Raksha Bandhan, Laneige introduces the Lip Care Set. This kit features Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm in Grapefruit, offering nourishment and hydration. The Lip Sleeping Mask removes dead skin cells and provides deep moisture, while the Lip Glowy Balm adds a supple, glossy layer. Gift your sibling the Laneige Lip Care Set for beautifully pampered lips and a memorable Rakhi. Kiko Milano Elevate your makeup game with Kiko Milano’s standout products. The Standout Volume Buildable Mascara offers a buildable volume-enhancing effect, featuring a 3D elastomer brush for panoramic volume. The Lasting Gel Eyeliner is a long-lasting gel formula delivering intense pigmentation, perfect for precise lines. For vibrant eye looks, the Bright Quartet Baked Eyeshadow Palette contains four bright, baked eyeshadows in matte and pearl finishes. Explore Kiko Milano’s range at their stores across India and embrace the world of captivating makeup. Deconstruct From bouncy hair to wiggly toes, Deconstruct brings to you an entire personal care range, from a hair serum to a body wash priced between INR 449 to INR 799. As the festive period calls for the glitz and glam, personal care takes a hit leading to a number of skin & hair woes. From a powerful Vitamin C Hair Serum that adds an extra shine to that Exfoliating Body Wash that provides deep cleansing, what could be better than the gift of self-care this Raksha Bandhan? Saundh This Raksha Bandhan, the ‘Evermore’ collection from Saundh, priced between INR 1,395 - 11,995, makes the perfect gift for your sister, offering 15 exquisite ensembles that capture the essence of calmness and innocence with pastel hues and signature silhouettes. This collection embodies the excitement of a newly found love, filled with dreams & magic, reminiscent of whispers and autumnal beauty. With pastel hues like lavender, emerald, tangerine, and ivory, it offers signature silhouettes like one-shoulder dresses, tunics, co-ord sets, and sarees. This is Evermore, by Saundh. Proarte Proarte’s Matte-Up Liquid Lip Color offers a vegan and cruelty-free solution, enriched with innovative oils for a radiant flush and lasting matte effect. This transfer-proof lipstick boasts a hydrating finish, infused with nourishing ingredients like Hyaluronic acid and Jojoba oil, ensuring moisture retention for daily wear. Argan oil further soothes chapped lips while Licorice extract enhances smoothness and brightness. An all-around choice for both style and care. pH by Maison D’ Auraine Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by gifting the GK Hair Moisturising Kit for luxurious hair care. Brought to India by Maison D’Auraine, this kit contains GK Hair Moisturising Shampoo and Conditioner infused with Juvexin, Natural Seed Oils, and Plant Extracts to combat frizz, dryness, and color fading. Strengthening each strand, it ensures vibrant and resilient hair. The kit also includes Argan Oil Serum for a perfect finishing touch. Additionally, Maison D’Auraine presents the pH Pure Repair Range featuring Shampoo, Hair Mask, and Detangler enriched with Hyaluronic Acid for intense hydration and hair vitality. This Rakhi, give the gift of rejuvenated and nourished hair with these luxurious offerings. Amala Earth Infuse your Rakshabandhan festivities with elegance through our captivating range of festive clothing. From stylish attire for men and women to adorable outfits for kids, we present perfect ensembles to elevate the festive spirit. Whether it’s coordinating colors or embracing traditional designs, dress your family in unity and make this Rakshabandhan truly memorable. Explore these attire options available on Amala Earth, and celebrate the festival in style. Indri-Trini Distilled at the foothills of the Himalayas, Indri-Trini is India’s first triple cask single malt whisky. Carefully curated by the master craftsmen at the distillery, this single malt is aged in ex-bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX Sherry casks. With the finest shade of amber, whiff of caramelized pineapple, vanilla, hints of black tea, raisins and citrus and subtle nuttiness, it is one of the most awarded Indian single malts and a perfect choice for whisky lovers across the country. Camikara Derived from the Sanskrit word for liquid gold, Camikara is the first pure cane juice rum ever produced in India. This rum has been aged in American Oak barrels for 12 years and a mere 6.6% of the original filled quantity remains to be savoured by us mortals. With just 3,600 bottles of the finest, purest cane juice rum ever distilled in India, Camikara has become the first Indian rum to ever win a gold medal at the prestigious IWSC Awards 2023. A celebration of land, time, culture and people, it is a sipping rum, best enjoyed neat to discover the depth of its flavor and character.

YU Indulge in the rich and timeless flavors of YU Foods’ Moong Dal Halwa, a culinary masterpiece that bridges tradition with convenience. Carefully crafted by expert chefs, this dessert encapsulates the essence of Indian sweets while catering to modern lifestyles. Savor the harmonious blend of premium quality moong dal, aromatic spices, and the velvety richness of clarified butter in every spoonful. What sets YU’s Moong Dal Halwa apart is its swift preparation – a dish that usually demands hours of cooking can now be enjoyed in minutes. Rediscover the familiar comfort of this beloved dessert, impeccably reinvented by YU Foods especially for you and your siblings to complement your modern, fast-paced life.

VAHDAM

Celebrate the essence of sibling love with VAHDAM® India’s exquisite Rakhi Assorted Gift Sets. Infused with the spirit of tradition and festivity, these thoughtfully curated sets capture the heart of Rakshabandhan. Each set combines the richness of India’s finest teas, including the beloved Masala Chai, accompanied by a unique handmade rakhi crafted by Craftizen. Cherish the bond of affection and exchange smiles with these meticulously designed offerings, available exclusively from VAHDAM India.

Wellbeing Nutrition

Elevate your Rakhi gifting with a touch of wellness and care from Wellbeing Nutrition. This Raksha Bandhan, go beyond the ordinary and celebrate the bond of love and protection with thoughtful gifts that promote health and vitality. Whether it’s nourishing plant-based proteins, soothing PMS relief, adaptogenic herbal teas, or products designed to uplift mind and body, Wellbeing Nutrition offers a range of meticulously crafted options for both her and him. Show your siblings that you care about their well-being, making this Rakhi truly special and memorable.

Rivona Naturals

Whether one is rocking 15 or proudly displaying 55, the timeless tale of skincare and embracing one’s gorgeousness never hits snooze. Introducing Rivona Naturals! They’ve got a stash of skin-loving goodies that’ll make an individual’s skin and well-being do a happy dance. And since Rakhi is knocking at the door, What better way is there to surprise a sibling than to gift-wrap a bundle of Rivona Naturals’ pampering delights?

It is time to say goodbye to overcomplicated routines as Rivona Natural is here to keep it real and refreshing! These carefully crafted gift boxes will help one being the ultimate sibling as they contain products that are suitable for all individuals of any age. The Blue and Dew box , Pink Box, Aloe Alchemy Box and Everyday glow Box are specially curated to cater to the needs of individuals with all types of skin.

RK Jewellers

Renowned for its craftsmanship, RK Jewellers is thrilled to introduce an exclusive Rakhi gifting collection, perfectly capturing the essence of Raksha Bandhan, a cherished festival celebrating sibling love. Embodying protection and affection, the collection features a harmonious blend of contemporary and timeless designs. From intricately detailed Rakhi bracelets adorned with gemstones to elegant necklaces symbolizing eternal connections, the range caters to diverse tastes.

Paksha

This Rakshabandhan,immersed in the spirit of sibling love with Paksha Jewellery’s captivating assortment of bracelets, pendants, earrings, and rings. Celebrate the bond with meticulously designed bracelets that grace wrists, timeless pendants capturing Rakhi’s essence, and earrings symbolizing protection and style. Surprise your siblings with statement rings that blend tradition and modernity seamlessly. Paksha’s unwavering dedication to craftsmanship shines through each piece, adorned with the finest materials and intricate details. Embrace the sentiment of Rakhi with Paksha’s diverse jewellery gifting options. Illuminate the festival with these thoughtfully crafted adornments that encapsulate the depth of affection between siblings.

Justhuman

Introducing a range of thoughtfully curated hampers from Justhuman for a rejuvenating experience. The Glow & Grow hamper includes their bestselling Hair Fall Therapy Shampoo, Burgeon Hair Growth Serum, and Coffee Caramel Body Scrub, offering exfoliation, improved circulation, and reduced water retention. The Rebalance & Restore hamper features Anti-dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner along with the Burgeon Hair Growth Serum, providing a natural solution to scalp balance and hair growth stimulation. The Indulge & Invigorate gift box combines the luxurious Coffee Caramel Body Scrub with the invigorating Revitalizing Body Wash, ensuring an indulgent and revitalizing experience for both skin and senses. Elevate your self-care routine with these exclusive offerings from Justhuman. MiRooh Embrace the essence of tradition and culture this Rakhi by giving your sibling a touch of Indian aesthetics through Mirooh’s exquisite cushions. As you exchange these meticulously curated pieces, you’re not just presenting cushions; you’re weaving a tapestry of heritage into the fabric of your celebration. Mirooh, a brand dedicated to infusing modern homes with India’s rich legacy, understands the power of art and design in connecting us to our roots. This Rakhi honors your bond while enveloping your sibling’s space in the vibrant hues and intricate patterns that define our cultural heritage. Rosha Meticulously fashioned by artisans of exceptional skill, the Rakhi Collection by Rosha stands as an enchanting masterpiece. In a Rakhi revelation, Rosha presents a paradigm shift by ushering in cordless convenience to contemporary domiciles through their refined and diminutive table lamps. Conceived with utmost adaptability, these lamps effortlessly navigate the realms of various chambers, unshackled by the exigencies of power sockets. With this deliberate innovation, Rosha’s Rakhi Lamp Collection pledges to emerge as a cherished and utilitarian offering, casting an illuminating aura of sophistication and refinement upon the lives of your cherished ones. ellementry This Rakhi, embark on a journey of thoughtful gifting that goes beyond the usual. Why not surprise your siblings with a touch of elegance and functionality? Explore the realm of kitchenware and home decor treasures, where each item becomes a symbol of your cherished bond. As you present them with beautifully crafted utensils or artistic accents, you’re not just exchanging gifts – you’re enriching their daily lives and surroundings. Let this Rakhi be a unique celebration, marked by the joy of giving something truly special, something that enhances both their home and your enduring relationship. Chivas Regal and Jameson

Raksha Bandhan is a time to honour the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, and what better way to do so than with the gift of Chivas Regal and Jameson. As siblings come together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Chivas Regal and Jameson encourage them to raise a toast to the beautiful journey they’ve shared. The richness of flavours, just like the depth of sibling bond, is a reminder of the irreplaceable connection that siblings hold dear.

Anand Sweets and Giva

Anand Sweets and Savouries collaborates with GIVA Jewellery to bring you an exclusive gift box that combines the sweetness of traditional sweets with the elegance of silver Rakhis, creating a perfect gifting option for this special occasion. As the festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, the collaboration between these two brands brings forth a unique creation that combines the charm of traditional sweets with the timeless elegance of silver Rakhis.

The gift box harmoniously combines the culinary craftsmanship of Anand Sweets and Savouries with the artistic brilliance of GIVA jewellery, resulting in a remarkable expression of affection. This unique gift box includes an assortment of premium Indian sweets made with pure ghee - Anjeer Burfi, Kaju Katli, Kardant and Baklava. Beautifully packaged with one silver Rakhi, a greeting card, Kumkum and Roli Chawal, this gift box has everything you need to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Three Sixty Leather

As the joyous festival of Rakhi approaches, Three Sixty Leather is delighted to unveil its special collection of premium leather goods, designed to add an element of luxury and elegance to your Rakhi celebrations. The collection showcases Three Sixty Leather’s dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and thoughtfulness, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to express their love and affection through truly exceptional gifts for both brothers and sisters. Charles & Keith Celebrate the bond of sibling love this Raksha Bandhan with the perfect gift from Charles & Keith. Explore our exquisite collection of bags that embody style and sophistication. Treat your sister to a stunning Charles & Keith product that not only elevates her style but also symbolizes your heartfelt connection and the love shared between siblings! Tribe Amrapali Show your sisters how special they are to you this Raksha Bandhan by gifting them pieces from Tribe Amrapali. Delicate and vibrant elements placed within gold-plated contemporary statement jewelry, make it an ideal choice to elevate your sister’s jewelry collection and bring a smile to her face! XYXX Unveil a new level of excitement this Rakhi by showering your sibling with the epitome of comfort and cutting-edge fashion, courtesy of XYXX. This isn’t just a gift; it’s a statement. A statement of your sibling’s unique style and their unwavering commitment to both comfort and panache. XYXX understands that life is a grand runway, and your sibling deserves to stride through it with confidence and flair. The brand has an extensive loungewear collection spanning T-shirts, Pyjamas, Boxers, Joggers, Shorts, and Lounge Pants. The perfect gift for your sibling who likes to arrive in comfort and style Gap This Rakhi celebrates the enduring bond you share with your sibling by gifting them a touch of timeless elegance and contemporary fashion from Gap. Renowned for its exceptional quality and versatile style, Gap presents the ideal choice to make this occasion truly special. O&O Beauty This Raksha Bandhan, express your love with a touch of elegance and self-care with O&O Beauty’s special DIY Rakhi hamper box. Crafted to perfection, this unique offering allows you to curate your own box, tailor-made to your sibling’s preferences.

Theaa

As the radiant festival of Raksha Bandhan draws near, it brings with it the celebration of profound bonds between siblings. This heartwarming occasion, steeped in tradition, signifies the commitment of protection and affection among brothers and sisters. Theaa, a contemporary jewelry brand redefining conventional beauty norms, is excited to introduce its exquisite collection of rakhis that beautifully capture the essence of this joyful event. Rooted in tradition, Raksha Bandhan is a vibrant celebration that transcends geographical boundaries, exchanging adorned jewelry as tokens of precious memories. Theaa’s exclusive rakhi collection reflects both the festival’s spirit and the brand’s dedication to forging meaningful connections through their intricate jewelry pieces. Kosmoderma Elevate your skincare routine with Kosmoderma’s curated combos, each designed to address specific concerns. The Back to Office Skin Care Combo offers protection against pollution, hydration, and sun defense, ensuring your confidence throughout the workday. The Hydrating Skin Care Combo replenishes and preserves skin moisture with its range of hydrating products enriched with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin. For those aiming for a radiant complexion, the Skin Lightening & Whitening Combo fights dark spots and signs of aging, providing comprehensive skin protection and brightening. Explore these specialized skincare combinations to cater to your unique skin needs. Inatur Discover Inatur’s exquisite gifting options that bring elegance and glamour to your loved ones. The Limited Edition Eau De Parfum Mini Gift Set offers sophistication with scents like Delicate Flora, White Musk, Premium Woods, and Oudh Bahar. For a versatile touch of color, the Lip & Cheek Tint provides long-lasting hues for lips, cheeks, and eyelids with natural and organic ingredients. Indulge in lip care with the Lip Gloss Gift Box, featuring shades like Cheeky, Glam Pink, Attitude, and Angelic to leave your lips smoothed, plumped, and hydrated. Explore these offerings on inatur.in for the perfect gifts that express your affection and style. Bayla Skin Skincare doesn’t have to be just for women; men need to pamper themselves too! So, whether you are looking for a Raksha Bandhan gifting guide for your brother or your sister, Skincare products from Bayla Skin would be your best bet. It will not only show just how much you love your sibling but is also a good way of telling them that you care (without actually having to say it). HK Basic Your phone is more than just a piece of technology but an extension of you during this day and age. Customization is critical, and this Raksha Bandhan , you can treat your sister’s with an amazing HK basic exclusive collections for both Iphone and Android. they have’Alcantara and Magsafe iPhone Case’ perfect for our sisters . We at HK Basics, believe that creating amazing cases for your phone is not enough as we reckon that your phone case also reflects your personality. This Case has shockproof edges and camera bumper that makes this a perfect case. Tea Culture of the World Combining yours and your sister’s love for tea this Raksha Bandhan is the perfect way to show your appreciation. Flowery Bouquet blends rose and hibiscus flowers and earthy liquorice roots with the mild flavor of green tea. Savour its delicate sweetness, while its potent antioxidants and Vitamin C leave you in a rosy glow of well-being. Tea Infuser can easily open the filter ball without touching it, which is more hygienic! The long handle can also be used in deeper containers without worrying about slipping. All Day Honey

A nutritious yet delicious gift to give your sibling. Raw Honey Gift Combo consists of 3 flavours – Kashmir Multiflora Raw Honey, Bengal Multiflora Raw Honey, and Forest Gold Raw honey, each distinct in its taste and origin Earthy By Ellenza The nano diamond-infused hydration boosting serum replaces discoloration & dark spots with brighter skin. Features 10% niacinamide & playback hero ingredient 10% zinc enhancing skin repairative functionalities, reducing pigmentation and inflammation. Maate The Baby Wellness Box by Maate comes with Baby Hair Oil, Baby Massage Oil, Baby Body Wash, Baby shampoo, Baby Body Butter and Baby Face Butter. The paraben-free and sulphate-free products provide a holistic skincare routine for babies. Each product is curated with tender, loving care along with the luxury of nature, perfect for lush baby hair and buttery soft skin. The Wellness Box is a perfect sustainable gifting option for newborns. The Tinted Story As the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, The Tinted Story presents an exciting range of sunglasses that make for the perfect gift for both brothers and sisters. With a wide array of chic designs crafted from high-quality materials, The Tinted Story ensures that this Raksha Bandhan will be extra special for siblings. Dedicated to protecting not just style but also eyes, The Tinted Story boasts an impressive selection of sunglasses featuring UV 400 protection lenses. These lenses effectively shield eyes from harmful UV rays, ensuring that your loved ones can enjoy the festivities without compromising their eye health. The collection offers something for every taste, including retro-inspired shapes, sleek rimless sunglasses, and timeless aviators. These sunglasses effortlessly complement any ensemble in your sibling’s wardrobe, adding an extra layer of style to their look.

Skyball Neo 20 Sound Bar

Delight your sibling with the Skyball Neo 20 Sound Bar, a gift that takes entertainment to new heights. Whether they’re avid gamers, movie buffs, or music enthusiasts, this sound bar enhances their audiovisual experiences with its immersive sound quality and sleek design. Make their leisure moments truly memorable with crystal-clear sound and a touch of elegance.

Chini Mitti Bubblegum Set (Cup & Saucer)

Enhance your tea break by adding a soothing and pastel hues to your drinkware aesthetics. Crafted in high-quality ceramics, this unique and captivating cup and saucer set is an ultimate eye catcher. Available in pastel tones of yellow, pink, green, lavender and white.

Steadfast Nutrition: Wellness Combo Pack

This Raksha Bandhan, give your sibling the gift of good health with Steadfast Nutrition’s Wellness Combo Pack. Enable them to optimise their strength with our all-in-one pack comprising Multivitamin, Fish Oil, and Vitamin D3- Steadfast Nutrition’s Multivitamin is a unique combination of 18 minerals, 12 vitamins, natural phytonutrients, omega-3 fatty acids, carotenoids, bioflavonoids, and a probiotic that fulfil nutrient needs, improve organ vitality, increase energy levels, and boost immunity; help your sibling boost their heart and brain health with Fish Oil by Steadfast Nutrition, an effective way to lower bad cholesterol, increase good fats, and reduce inflammation; protect their health with Steadfast Nutrition’s Vitamin D3, crucial for strong bones and teeth and immunity.

Elista Keyboard

For the sibling who’s a tech enthusiast or a creative aficionado, the Elista Keyboard is a remarkable gift choice. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended typing sessions or intense gaming marathons. With customizable features and sleek aesthetics, this keyboard seamlessly blends functionality and style. There are a wide variety of options that help you choose the best one as per your requirements and style.

Ecoline Clothing

Ecoline Clothing is a trailblazing brand in the realm of sustainable fashion. If you’re aiming to make a significant impact with your Rakhi gift, consider gifting clothing from Ecoline’s collection. Their commitment to sustainability is commendable, as they craft their clothes from recycled PET bottle waste and traceable organic cotton. From trendy outfits for men and women to adorable ensembles for children, Ecoline Clothing offers a range of comfortable and eco-conscious fashionwear. Their products hold both ISO certification and the Global Recycle Standard, ensuring top-notch quality and unwavering commitment to ethical practices.

Hershey

Raksha Bandhan is getting closer and there is a lovely breeze of sibling love blowing through the air. What better way to celebrate sibling love in a festive ambiance than with an abundance of chocolate and an affectionate message? If you’re having trouble coming up with the perfect present for your sibling, Hershey India has curated Festive Moments Gift Packs just for you to celebrate your memorable occasions with your loved ones! To surprise your sibling, gift them their favorite Hershey’s chocolates with a sweet message to make those moments even more special.

The Hershey’s Festive Moments Pack comes with a unique consumer immersive experience on the pack via a QR Code to surprise your siblings. These Gift packs come with Hersey’s iconic brands- HERSHEY’S KISSES, HERSHEY’S Bars and HERSHEY’S Exotic Dark in handpicked flavours & melt in-mouth chocolaty experience.

Pant Project

Consider The Pant Project for a unique Rakhi gift tailored to your sibling’s preferences. The Pant Project offers custom-made pants, making it an ideal choice for both sisters and brothers. Crafted from organic cotton and eco-friendly materials, their pants ensure comfort, style, and sustainability. From relaxed joggers to trendy culottes, their diverse range accommodates various tastes and occasions. Monogramming and customization options add a personal touch. The brand’s focus on high quality, functionality, and environmental consciousness makes their pants a valuable addition to any wardrobe. Visit their website for a stylish and thoughtful Rakhi present that resonates with your sibling’s style.

Shoonyaakar

For sisters who adore their lush tresses, Shoonyaakar’s Bhumija Ayurvedic Hair Oil must be your pick. This unique blend of 30 Ayurvedic herbs and cold-pressed oils is a natural way to nurture the scalp, fight hair fall, and combat dandruff. Infused with vital ingredients like ashwagandha, brahmi, bhringraj, and amla, this hair oil makes hair strong, healthy, and voluminous. Explore the goodness of nature for their hair care routine.

Upsilon

Fortify your sibling’s confidence with Upsilon’s thoughtfully crafted fragrances. Upsilon, represented by the Greek letter ‘u,’ encourages them to embrace their individuality and embark on a journey of self-discovery. With years of research behind them, Upsilon’s long-lasting perfumes encapsulate the elements of earth and scientific innovation. Help them exude confidence and charm with fragrances designed for every phase of their journey. Unleash their potential with Upsilon.

Garmin

For your fitness-freak sibling who’s always on the go, a smartwatch is an ideal gift. Choose from the Garmin Lily or the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, depending on their preferences. The Garmin Lily boasts elegance and fitness tracking, while the Fenix 7 Pro is a powerhouse for athletes with advanced features. Whichever you choose, these watches blend style and functionality seamlessly.

Amway

In these challenging times, what could be more precious than the gift of health? Show your sibling you care with an Immunity Support Basket. Packed with essential vitamins, supplements, herbal teas, and nutritious snacks, this basket will not only delight their taste buds but also boost their immune system. A gesture that speaks volumes about your love and concern.

Adidas

Owning a good pair of running shoes can make a lot of difference while running longer on the roads, and at the same time give a stylish and sporty edge to your look. If your sibling loves to go for regular runs, the all-new Adidas’ Switch Fwd seems to have what it takes to make your sibling run a bit longer. Constructed using cutting-edge design processes, the shoe’s engine – the EVA compound midsole, converts weight into forward motion, unlocking the potential of athletes.

Farmley

Celebrations are a blend of joy and nourishment parallel to goofy companionship and shared stories defining the sibling relationship. Amidst the celebrations, Farmley Gift Potli is the ultimate snack partner and a constant reminder of the rock-solid support, love, and endless fun you share with your banter buddy. These adulteration-free treats complement the incorrupt sibling bond perfectly. Combining a delightful variety of Cashews, Almonds, and Party mixes, these bites are the perfect guilt-free snacks for a fun-bickering session. They are not just a snack but also a way to show love and share health-conscious joy. Your Raksha Bandhan is about to get both more meaningful and more delicious!

Ayouthveda

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Ayouthveda’s thoughtfully curated gift hampers, perfect expressions of affection for siblings. For sisters, the Rakhi Gift Hamper offers a selection of natural skincare products, including a Gold face wash, D-tan serum, Aloe vera soap, and Lip balm for radiant and nourished skin. Meanwhile, the Rakhi Gift Hamper for Brothers includes a Charcoal Face Wash, D-tan Scrub, Charcoal Sheet Mask, Aquatic Lotus Body Wash, Healthy Hair Shampoo, and Sunscreen SPF 50 for comprehensive care. These hampers reflect the cherished bonds of love and protection between siblings, making Raksha Bandhan truly memorable.

MMTC-PAMP

Celebrate the cherished bond of Raksha Bandhan with a gift that holds both sentimental value and the promise of prudent investment. Presenting the Raksha Bandhan 20gm 999.9 silver gifting coin by MMTC-PAMP, a symbol of love that also opens doors to financial growth.

Silver, a versatile and sought-after metal, serves as an attractive investment option. Its expanding demand in various industries, including electronics and renewable energy, contributes to its increasing value and provides stability and security in times of economic fluctuations.

Exquisitely crafted with intricate details using state-of-the-art Swiss technology, this 999.9 purest silver coin features a unique Rakhi pattern, embodying the spirit of sibling connection. Beyond its emotional significance, this coin offers a pathway to substantial financial appreciation over time.

Encased in an elegant gift box and an ultra-transparent international capsule, this gifting coin ensures the preservation of its intricate design and exceptional quality. Priced affordably at Rs. 2,300, this coin is not just a token of affection, but also a meaningful investment in your sibling’s future financial security.

That’s a Wrap

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, That’s a Wrap Hampers introduces the “That’s a Wrap" gift hampers, tailored for him and her. Priced at ₹2799 (Pinata Coconut) / ₹2999 (Chocolate Cigar) for him and ₹2799 (Pinata Coconut) for her, these hampers offer a blend of tradition and luxury.

For Him: The hamper features an Evil Eye Rakhi, a choice between a Chocolate Cigar or Pinata Coconut from Le Pure Chocolatier, Peri Peri Nut Mix, fresh flowers, and traditional Roli & Chawal.

For Her: The hamper includes an Evil Eye Bracelet (Pereli), Pinata Coconut from Le Pure Chocolatier, Peri Peri Nut Mix, flowers, and Roli & Chawal.

Miduty

This Rakshabandhan, reminds your sibling that you care about their health by giving them health supplies. Consider multivitamins for overall health, detox formulas for a healthy liver, protein shakes to address nutritional gaps, electrolyte tablets to lower the risk of electrolyte imbalances, plant-based collagen, or immune-boosting supplements. Prioritize their wellness journey by giving thoughtful and meaningful gifts that demonstrate your love and concern. Remember to see a healthcare expert before beginning any new supplements to verify they are appropriate for your sibling’s individual health needs.

The Ayurveda Company

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it’s time to flip the script on gifting traditions. This year, consider weaving the essence of Ayurveda into your rakhi gifting playbook. Rooted in the harmony between mind, body, and soul, Ayurveda offers an array of little treasures that transcend materialism and embody thoughtful well-being. In this spirit, The Ayurveda Company proudly presents Raksha Bandhan gift hampers, tailored for brothers and sisters, each designed to infuse the timeless tradition of Raksha Bandhan with a touch of holistic wellness.

Salud

Salud’s collection is like a treasure trove of stylish options. From snazzy shirts to killer accessories, they’ve got it all. It’s not just a gift; it’s a style upgrade.

Jimmy’s Cocktail

Our pack includes a range of handcrafted cocktail mixes, from classic favourites to innovative blends, there’s something for everyone’s taste. Each cocktail mix is carefully curated, making it incredibly easy for the beloved brother/sister to enjoy a delicious cocktail at home. Jimmy’s Celebration Pack comes with our entire range of Finely Crafted Low-Cal Drink Mixers, along with a Drink Shaker, Bar Blade, Peg Measure & a Stirring Spoon/Garnish Fork – everything you need to #BringTheBarHome!

Botnal

Explore Botnal’s skincare combo kits tailored to address specific skincare needs. The Hydration Combo Kit includes Ying Yang Drops (Dry Skin Bakuchiol Serum) and Forty Winks (Bakuchiol Night Cream), enriched with plant-based ingredients like bakuchiol, retinol, and hyaluronic acid to plump, balance, and hydrate the skin. The Anti-Ageing Combo features Ying Yang Drops, Forty Winks, and Kare Taker (Hyaluronic Acid Neck Cream) for a powerful formulation that rejuvenates and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. The Acne Combo Kit combines Garden Aperitif (Vitamin C Acne Serum) and Forty Winks to target blemishes and dark spots while restoring skin freshness and plumpness. Discover these curated combinations for a renewed and youthful look, enhanced hydration, and targeted skincare benefits. Mackly

Experience enchanting nights with the Dreamy Unicorn Pyjama Set, featuring a pink t-shirt adorned with a charming unicorn print and blue star-studded pants. On the other hand, step into the realm of dinosaurs with the Dino AOP F/O Set, offering boys’ cotton printed nightsuit sets embellished with captivating dino prints. With Mackly, embrace magical dreams and prehistoric adventures in both comfort and style with these delightful nightwear options. e’CLAT From Toners to Intensive Night Cream, these luxurious formulations bring forth the natural glow and enhance your skincare routine. Designed especially for the Indian skin concerns, e’Clat Superior is having a grand Festival Sale. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, They’ve come up with thoughtfully curated skincare Gift Hampers for your loving siblings. Parker Celebrate the profound bond of Rakhi with Parker, a symbol of timeless connection and expression. Rakhi signifies the enduring relationship between siblings, embodying love, friendship, and cherished memories. This Raksha Bandhan, elevate the tradition with a thoughtful gift from Parker’s Exquisite Range, which not only aids in your sister’s aspirations but also lets her convey her emotions through writing. With a diverse selection of styles and finishes, you can find the perfect pen to match her personality and preferences. Explore top picks like the Parker Classic Gold, reflecting sophistication and style, or the sleek and functional Parker Galaxy Stainless Steel, ideal for brothers who value elegance and practicality. Let Parker pens symbolize the lasting and special connection shared between siblings. Levi’s Blend tradition with modernity by pairing your traditional fits with a stylish pair of Levi’s denims and new fits. Shop for a unique twist for your siblings and make this Raksha Bandhan fashionable. Gift your sibling something special, simple and statement - be it a classic pair of Levi’s denims or jackets & t-shirts they are ageless and create a lasting impression while ensuring comfort throughout the day’s festivities. Seven Oral Care This Rakshabandhan, give the gift of a brighter smile with Seven Oral Care. Founded by Dr. Namrata Jadwani Takhtani and Tanvi Gupta Takhtani, Seven Oral Care is India’s pioneering dentist-created luxury oral care brand. With a focus on honest, functional, and aesthetically pleasing products, their newly launched SuperBrush stands out. This sleek sonic toothbrush boasts an impressive 60-day battery life, waterproof body, 3 smart modes, built-in tongue scraper, and a cruelty-free vegan leather travel case. Available in captivating colors like Summer Mint, Lavender, Dusty Rose, and Carbon Black, the SuperBrush transforms brushing into a revolutionized experience. With replaceable brush heads every 3 months, it’s not only sustainable but also 10x more effective than a manual toothbrush. The SuperBrush kit includes the toothbrush body, head, matching travel case, wireless charger, and adapter, making it an ideal and innovative gift for this special occasion. Lavie Lavie Monoprint Shelly Satchel - Looking for an exceptional Raksha Bandhan gift? Presenting the Lavie Monoprint Shelly Satchel – a blend of elegance and practicality that will surely delight your sister. With its sleek design, monogram printed premium texture, and two compartments, the Shelly Satchel offers both style and functionality. Multiple pockets ensure organized storage, while bottom feet enhance its durability. The detachable sling strap adds comfort and versatility, making it suitable for various occasions like work, travel, and daily use. It’s an elegant accessory that perfectly complements different outfits and situations. Make her day even more special with a trendy handbag that carries all her essentials while reflecting your thoughtfulness. JBL This Raksha Bandhan, celebrates the bond of love and protection with JBL’s exceptional range of audio products. Whether you choose the personal audio experience of headphones or the powerful performance of portable speakers, JBL has something to suit every need and budget. So, make this festival even more special by embracing the joy of music with JBL. Kai India Rakhi, the festival that celebrates the enduring bond between siblings, is just around the corner. Make this Rakhi truly memorable and heartwarming with Kai India’s exquisite range of gifts, meticulously crafted to convey your deep love and affection for your beloved brothers and sisters. For siblings who are culinary maestros, the Kai Hocho Premium Nakiri Kitchen Knife is an exceptional choice. With a price tag of INR 649, this expertly designed knife transforms chopping vegetables into a seamless experience. Its precision and finesse elevate culinary creations to new heights, making kitchen endeavors even more enjoyable. Gaia Unlock the true essence of Raksha Bandhan with Gaia’s range of products. Celebrate the unbreakable bond of love and make this Raksha Bandhan truly memorable. Taking care of your sister’s health is one of the best ways to repay her love and blessings, and there is no better way to do this than by sending her gifts that are nutrient-rich. Experience the natural magic of Gaia in every sip, bite, and moment of self-care. All products have goodness of nature with Gaia. Each product is a testament to wellness and vitality, crafted with care to nourish your body and soul. Enjoy the journey to a healthier perspective with Gaia by your side. Monika Alcobev Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a thoughtful range of gifts that cater to every taste. For a sibling who appreciates the finer things, consider 1800 Tequila Cristalino or 1800 Tequila Anejo, offering a sophisticated tequila experience. The Hayman’s Peach & Rose Cup and Hayman’s Sloe Gin present unique gin blends, perfect for sharing special moments. Explore wines like 19:59 Gewurztraminer and 19:59 Riesling for an exquisite taste of Germany. Embrace the Italian spirit with Villa Sandi Il Fresco Prosecco Treviso Brut DOC, a sparkling treat. Available at select stores, these gifts promise to make this Raksha Bandhan truly memorable. Evocus As the joyous festival of Rakhi approaches, the air is filled with warmth and anticipation. It’s a time when the bond between siblings is celebrated, and expressions of love and affection are exchanged. This Rakhi, why not make your gestures of care even more special by choosing thoughtful Wellness gifts for your loved ones? Evocus is your feel-good factor, health signature, style statement, and game-changing drink with a difference – all in one bottle. Evocus black alkaline water is known for its multiple useful properties like Superhydration, Boosting Metabolism and Immunity, Detoxification & PH levels of 8+. Let your gifts reflect the cherished connection you share, adding an extra layer of care to this heartwarming celebration. Bombay Shaving Company As Raksha Bandhan approaches, make the celebration even more special with Bombay Shaving Company’s thoughtfully curated premium grooming gift kits for your sibling. Whether it’s the Signature Grey Trimmer & Hair Clipper, offering precise grooming with an elegant design, or the Premium Fragrances For Men, which evoke diverse scents from around the world, these gifts bring sophistication and care to the occasion. For the closest and smoothest shave, consider the 6-In-1 Premium Shaving Kit for Men, complete with a metal Razor and skincare essentials. And for healthy skin, the Charcoal Face Care Kit with Sheetmask, enriched with activated bamboo charcoal, detoxifies and restores the skin. Gift your sibling a touch of luxury and care with these special offerings. Pepperfry As the festival of Rakshabandhan approaches on August 30th, it is time to explore gifts that act as a perfect expression of love for your sibling. The festival, a time-honoured Indian tradition, is a celebration of love, protection, and camaraderie between brothers and sisters. So, whether it’s a stylish accessory, a delectable treat, or a personalised keepsake, the gifts are designed to reflect the unique personalities and interests of both brothers and sisters. Understanding that a thoughtfully curated gift aims to convey the depth of sibling relationships, Pepperfry has put together a line-up of heartfelt gifts that are new-age and captures the essence of this special occasion. Cover Story Cover Story, a leading fashion brand renowned for its trendsetting clothing is thrilled to unveil its latest linen collection: “Linen Luxe". This collection marks the intersection of lightweight comfort and alluring elegance, catering to both holiday escapades and stylish work ensembles. The Linen Luxe collection from Cover Story is a testament to the brand’s commitment to offering a diverse range of styles that cater to every woman’s unique preferences. From cool fabrics to eye-catching pastel colours, the linens are designed to be the ultimate wardrobe staple for the modern fashion enthusiast. Whether you’re jetting off to a tropical getaway or stepping into the office, Cover Story’s Linen Collection effortlessly fits the bill. Mia By Tanishq Show your immense care and deep gratitude by presenting a gift that truly speaks volumes with the gold and diamond encrusted bracelet as a symbol of infinity. This exceptional piece of jewellery transcends mere adornment, serving as an enduring emblem of your unwavering presence in her life’s journey. Whether her style leans towards minimalistic elegance or extravagant statements, the infinity symbol bracelet seamlessly adapts, reflecting her unique personality. As she adorns her wrist with this symbolic treasure, it will serve as a constant reminder of your unbreakable bond. FNP (Ferns N Petals) New-age gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) celebrates the special occasion of Rakhshabandhan with Sneh, India’s first ever Rakhi brand. With over 1000 designs, the extensive array of Sneh Rakhi Collection will commemorate the indelible bond between siblings. At FNP the artisans have woven together intricate designs, beautifully blending traditional and contemporary styles to bring to life an elegant range of Plantable Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Mauli Rakhi, Customised Rakhi, Minimalist Rakhi, Designer Rakhi, Pet Rakhi for our furry friends and a variety of fun and peppy Kids Rakhi including the newly launched Avenger Rakhi Gift Set. Sneh Rakhi Collection is available in over 70 countries ensuring that siblings can celebrate the occasion regardless of the distance that separate them. With prices starting from INR 199 onwards, customer can order Sneh Rakhi gifts for siblings using FNP’s Express Delivery Services. GOLDEN TIPS teas Home-grown premium tea brand from Darjeeling Golden Tips today launched its Raksha Bandhan Special Tea Gift Collection. On this festive occasion, shower your sibling with the gift of premium flavours, freshness, and bountiful good health with GOLDEN TIPS teas. Break the chain of mundane gifts and opt for a gift box of good health and stronger immunity sourced directly from plantations, mixed with 100% natural, native Indian spices, nuts, herbs, and other ingredients. GOLDEN TIPS brings you this impressive range of exquisite gifts and assortments which will not only leave a lasting impression on your sibling, but also motivate them to continue on the path of healthy life. The Bamboo Bae

Rakhi, a cherished celebration of the sibling bond, offers a chance to weave lasting memories with loved ones. From personalized apparel to tech gifts, culinary explorations, luxurious staycations, and graceful home decor, there are myriad ways to make Rakhi special. Brands like Roohme, Papz Clothing, and Designs By Queen Bee offer unique clothing options, while Mobex and Cashify provide tech gifts. Culinary delights await at eateries such as Mystery of Foods and The Barbeque Company. Consider indulging in a luxurious staycation at places like Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort or Roshan Haveli Jaipur. Thoughtful home decor options from Casa De Cristal and The Bamboo Bae add an elegant touch. This Rakhi, create unforgettable moments that strengthen the bonds of love, joy, and togetherness. Amazon As Rakshabandhan approaches, Amazon offers an array of enticing gifting options for siblings who adore tech gadgets. The vibrant Echo Pop smart speaker adds a splash of color and elegant sound to any space, while the improved Echo Dot 5th Gen enhances audio quality and offers useful features like motion detection and temperature sensing. The Fire TV Stick makes for a perfect movie marathon companion, providing entertainment galore, and the Kindle 10th Gen is a wonderful choice for avid readers, allowing them to embark on literary journeys with the assistance of Alexa. With these tech-savvy gifts, Rakhi celebrations can be elevated to new levels of excitement and enjoyment, creating cherished moments between siblings. Estee Lauder Potent and high performance, the NEW Estée Lauder Nutritious Collection is consciously formulated to unburden the look of dull, unbalanced “grumpy" skin. Ranging from 92%-97% naturally derived ingredients, these formulas feature a potent Nutri-9 Complex with responsibly sourced Sweet Kelp and Red Algae ferment, and proprietary Coconut Water ferment to help reduce shine, keep pores clear, fight visible redness and hydrate skin. Clinique Oil-free gel-cream moisturizer with exclusive aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid penetrates deep into skin’s surface—for hydration that goes over 10 layers deep and lasts for 100 hours, even after washing your face. Delsey Paris

The Chatelet Air 2.0 in partnership with Roland-Garros is your best companion on the move. A limited edition collection designed for the luxe traveller. It features an integrated TSA lock, shock-absorbing corner protectors, a USB port for convenient charging on the move, dual compartments with compression cross straps, a zippered divider and mesh zippered pockets for additional organization. Plus, a laundry and shoe bag come included. Available in multiple colours.

Roseate Hotels and Resorts’

This Raksha Bandhan, immerse yourself in the spirit of love and togetherness with Roseate Hotels and Resorts’ exclusive Raksha Bandhan hampers. A perfect blend of elegance and indulgence, these hampers are designed to make your celebrations truly memorable. Each hamper contains a beautiful Rakhi and an assortment of gourmet delights meticulously crafted by culinary experts, using the finest ingredients and presented with utmost care. Choose from a wide selection of gourmet cookies, premium chocolates, delectable mithai, and exquisite dry fruits to create a bespoke Raksha Bandhan experience for your loved ones. The hampers are not just gifts, but a symbol of the bond you share, beautifully packaged and delivered to convey your affection.

Lavie Sport

Introducing the Apex Laptop Backpack, a perfect fusion of style, comfort, and sustainability. Crafted with premium Melange Fabric, this eco-friendly material ensures breathability and freshness during your journeys. It features spacious compartments, a padded laptop pocket for up to 15.6" laptops, and multiple zippered organizers for essentials. Side fabric pockets hold your bottle or umbrella, while aero-flow mesh padding on the back and shoulder straps ensures comfort. The Ruler Laptop Backpack offers similar benefits, designed with an efficient multi-level organizer system, padded laptop compartment, and zippered organizers. Both backpacks are made with eco-friendly Melange Fabric, combining comfort with environmental consciousness.

Uniqaya

A gift that is cherished by your loved ones and has a positive effect lasts a lifetime. It’s perennial. From a sleep glow face mask to tinted sunscreen, the products of Uniqaya serve as marvelous gifts to those who are seeking wholesome presents. As the season of love has finally dawned upon us and in its wake, embrace the affection and celebrate this Rakshabandhan with Uniqaya’s products.

Ajmal Perfumes

This Rakshabandhan, elevates your celebration with Ajmal Perfumes. Choose a fragrance that encapsulates the essence of love, giving your sibling a cherished memory that lingers like the finest aroma. Prose Eau De Parfum For Men: This fresh perfume is a stunner and will surprise you with the essence of citrus, floral and woody fragrance. From top it starts with the smell of an exquisite blend of citrusy ingredients giving you an energetic vibe, which then evolves at the heart note into the Aromatic and Lavender to keep your senses calm. You’ll reach the base that is re-energized with the combination of Woody and Patchouli essence. A unique perfume with a fresh aroma. The perfume is masculine and unremarkable at the same time. It has the Ingredients: “Fresh, Citrus, Aromatic, Lavender, Woody, Patchouli “

Chicnutrix

This Rakhi, Chicnutrix has come up with a special skincare hamper that will make your sister smile wide and keep her looking bright and luminous. This hamper will show just how much you love your sister, a great way of telling her that you care (without actually having to say it). Delight your sister with this heartfelt gift, and let the love and laughter shared linger in the sweetest of treats, creating lasting memories to cherish forever. The hamper contains three products by Chicnutrix made with the finest ingredients - Super C, Block and Bounce. Glowing and Acne-free skin can never go out of fashion! Top it all with healthy skin protected from the harmful UV rays of the sun and luscious, thick and bouncy locks of hair. Nothing will make your sister happier.

Choko la

As we approach the auspicious occasion of Rakhi, which celebrates the love and compassion that siblings share, let Choko la be your partner in commemorating the bond which is woven by care and unwavering support. Celebrate and honor this cherished connection with the purest couverture chocolates handcrafted with love by Choko la. Experience the magic of sibling companionship with Choko la – where every creation is infused with the warmth and sweetness that make Rakhi truly special. It’s a time for siblings to express their affection and gratitude for one another and witness delight on their faces as they unwrap a box of our premium chocolates. Enhance the joy of celebrating Rakhi with our personalized gifts, delectable cakes, irresistible desserts, and scrumptious cookies – all carefully curated with warmth and love.

Amazon Prime

This Raksha Bandhan, nothing like an Annual Prime Membership to show your love. Like two sides of a coin, sibling quarrels and their shared secrets are equally essential in defining their relationship. Whether your sibling is a movie enthusiast, a shopaholic, a music lover, or all of the above, an annual Amazon Prime membership offers a plethora of benefits that you both can cherish together all year round. So, if your sibling is not a Prime member yet, give them the gift of convenience and joy and enjoy endless Prime Benefits like FREE and fast One-Day delivery on over 40 lakh products, unlimited 5% cashback with their co-branded ICICI credit card, and blockbuster entertainment with Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming! So, what are you waiting for, make this Raksha Bandhan #SachMeinTooMuch with Amazon Prime and have the best bonding experience for not just one day but every day of the year!

Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Palette

As you revel in the festivities of Raksha Bandhan with your sibling, honor the bond you share with them through a thoughtful gift. Here are some exquisite gifting options from the Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Palette, specially curated for the occasion that are bound to spark joy and make your sibling feel special.

BEEFEATER by PERNOD RICARD Beefeater: A name that has a long-standing heritage, Beefeater, one of the world’s highly acclaimed gin and the only international premium gin still made in the heart of London, embodies The Spirit of London. Beefeater gin is made using a proprietary method that involves ‘steeping’ nine carefully matched botanicals for 24 hours. Beefeater has been a member of the Pernod Ricard group since 2005, and it is a modern, dynamic, and urban gin. MALFY by PERNOD RICARD Malfy: Transport yourself to the picturesque landscapes of Italy with Malfy Gin. It is handcrafted in Italy from the finest ingredients such as selected juniper, Italian lemons, and a selection of Sicilian Pink Grapefruits and Sicilian Blood Oranges. Fresh and flavourful botanicals are beautifully mixed with Italian water. This super-premium gin, which was acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2019, embodies the sun-kissed character of the Amalfi Coast.

Monopoly

It’s Raksha Bandhan, and the room is filled with joy and excitement as you gather around the table with your siblings. Atop is the Monopoly Super E-Banking board game wherein a world of possibilities opens up before you. With every roll of the dice, the story unravels—a tale of tech-savvy investments, daring negotiations, and unexpected twists. The Monopoly Super E-Banking board becomes a canvas for sibling rivalries, heartfelt alliances, and unforgettable moments. Have fun as you navigate the streets, purchase properties, and build empires while sharing moments of laughter and fun. Enjoy family triumphs and epic sibling sagas this Raksha Bandhan, making it the perfect board game for happening times with your loved ones.

Cluedo

We all have siblings who are dramatically different from each other. Siblings with different tastes, choices, and personalities but it is the bond of love that keeps us all together. It’s this uniqueness that makes them all the more special and exciting. So this Raksha Bandhan, take some time out and celebrate the uniqueness of your siblings by planning something really special for them. Plan for an exciting mystery-themed game night with Cluedo. You can enliven the game session by arranging for the props and asking them to dress up as the six suspects in the game. This murder mystery board game is an absolute entertainer and will keep you on the edge of your seat till you finally find the murderer. Go ahead and get them geared up to don that detective hat and show off skills with a fun competitive spirit.

Nerf Elite 2.0

Experience a Raksha Bandhan blast filled with adventure & the unbreakable bond of siblinghood with the Nerf Elite 2.0 range of blasters. The Nerf Elite 2.0 blasters, a symbol of shared adventures and active social fun, is the perfect gift to strengthen your connection with your sibling! The friendly rivalry between siblings will reach new heights as you showcase your aim and fire your darts at the targets. Enjoy embarking on exhilarating battles, dodging darts and strategizing your next move in this fun gameplay that helps you build memories together.

Amazon Fresh

Celebrate the unique bond of love between siblings with delectable treats: Celebrate the unique and pure bond of love between siblings with Amazon Fresh. Stock up on traditional treats, fresh fruits and vegetables, ingredients for festive feasts, chocolates and dry fruits that perfectly capture the Rakhi spirit. Add a chocolaty treat to your pooja thali with Hershey’s Exotic Dark Gift Pack that contains three delectable flavours including blueberry acai, raspberry goji, and pomegranate. All new customers can enjoy up to ₹400 cashback on your first four orders on and Prime New Customers can relish a flat ₹100 cashback on orders worth ₹799 on Amazon Fresh. You can also go beyond the traditional and surprise your brother with Gillette Mach3 Bold Gift Pack — a thoughtfully designed, premium gift set for men that has everything a man needs to up his grooming game and add an edge to their personality. Customers can also unlock cashback rewards worth INR 120 on a purchase of ₹1000 or more on Amazon.in. They can browse through and explore great deals and offers on our specially curated Rakhi store.

Cosmix

Create lasting memories this Rakshabandhan with a meaningful gift from Cosmix. Our thoughtful selection beautifully encapsulates the deep and cherished bond you share with your sibling, making this occasion truly special.

Gift the joy of a dandruff-free and itch-free scalp with Healthy Hair by Cosmix. This thoughtful present provides essential nutrients and antioxidants to combat hair loss. Enriched with nourishing amla, packed with zinc & vitamin C, it effectively balances scalp moisture and oil. Additionally, Bamboo Shoot sourced from Orissa & West Bengal safeguards collagen, promoting cell growth for revitalized hair.

Also, indulge in the exquisite blend of watermelon, pineapple, and maqui berry flavors with our Feel Good Skin mix, making it an ideal gift choice. This potent concoction not only tantalizes your taste buds but also addresses a range of skin concerns, including acne, inflammation, and redness. Enriched with a powerhouse of vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants, this blend is a skincare elixir crafted from nature’s finest plant-based superfoods. Present the gift of radiant skin from within, encapsulated in every sip.

Sheraton New Delhi

Rakshabandhan, known for symbolising the bond between siblings, is an ideal occasion to show your loved onces you care with thoughtfully made hampers. Make Rakhi special for your brothers and sisters by gifting them one of our premium Rakshabandhan Hampers.

Each package at Sheraton is treated with the utmost care for the safety of you and yours in line with our certified WeAssure program and its delivered to your doorstep, in time for the festivities.

Sober & Co

Kickstart the Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Spike & Serve as Raksha Bandhan draws near, we are delighted to offer a special and enjoyable way to commemorate this auspicious occasion.Sober & Co a non - alcoholic beverage is the perfect gift that blends love, tradition, and flavor in every sip ! As families come together to honor the bond between brothers and sisters, a thoughtfully curated Raksha Bandhan beverage promises to add a touch of sweetness and joy to this cherished festival. The unique blend of tradition, flavour, and modernity, combined with the thoughtful packaging and social impact makes it an exceptional choice for anyone looking to make this Raksha Bandhan truly special.

Embrace the essence of Sober & Co including a collection of flavours - Spanish margarita, Cuban spritzer, Caribbean punch, Goan mule, Mexican mama, and Australian sour.

To embark on a culinary journey of taste, celebrating bond between siblings with a collection of beverages that are as delightful as the cherished relationships they honor, These drinks are the ideal addition to Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Kicky & Perky For Raksha Bandhan, a special and thoughtful gift revealing a beautiful piece of jewelry by Kicky & Perky, Introducing the awe-inspiring Frilluxe Collection by the illustrious designers from Kicky and Perky, an epitome of contemporary elegance and grandeur.This exquisite collection encompasses an array of meticulously crafted adornments that exude an air of sophistication. Each piece is delicately designed to captivate the senses, from the enchanting Curlicue Ruby Earrings to the radiant Flounce Rose Gold Earrings. The Bella Frillux stoned stud and Floral Jacket Earrings perfectly blend modern aesthetics and timeless beauty. With the shimmering Eleganza Blossom Pendant and the ethereal Moissanite Flower Rose Gold bracelet, this collection showcases a symphony of bougie allure. With Iridescent Fringe and Enchanted Cascade Earrings completing the ensemble, this collection epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury and indulgence.Step into the realm of modern sophistication and embrace the allure of the Frilluxe Collection in the world of opulence and refinement.

Defi Beauty

Introducing the Defi Beauty PHAT (Pretty, Hued & Tempting) Face Palette – a versatile makeup essential designed for both effortless everyday looks and trendsetting styles. With its buttery lightweight texture and smooth finish, this palette delivers a stellar payoff that won’t disappoint. Whether you prefer a natural “my-skin-but-better" appearance or want to experiment with the latest looks, this palette has you covered. Apply with your fingers or utilize our convenient no-fuss brush set. This palette is built to last, ensuring you’ll get the most out of it. The palette includes eyeshadow shades “Arabica" for a rich day-to-night transition and “Tamba," a captivating shimmer. On the face front, enjoy “4 pm," a golden hour glow highlighter, “Anjuna" bronzer for a sun-kissed contour, “Shy O Why" blush for that perfect flush, and “Unfocused" mattifying face powder that keeps your makeup fresh and minimizes imperfections. Experience the PHAT Face Palette’s ultimate blend of quality and creativity – it’s the beauty tool that’s here to stay. Flossy Cosmetics Experience the ultimate in radiant beauty with the Flossy Cosmetics GLOSS + HIGHLIGHTER BUNDLE. Elevate your lip game with the revolutionary Get Glazed lip gloss, a unique Lip Gloss X Lip Oil Hybrid featuring a plush, fuzzy doe foot applicator. This versatile gloss complements all Indian skin tones, providing a natural look while offering UV protection, intense hydration, and strengthened skin barrier. Achieve a luminous complexion with Dream Gleam, a silky formula that seamlessly melds into your skin, delivering a radiant glow. Blurring the lines between a subtle blush and a highlighter, it boasts an incredibly lightweight texture and controlled application. The fine pearl particles ensure a seamless luminosity without chunky glitter, while the high gloss component interacts beautifully with light for a perfect radiant finish. Embrace the transformative power of the GLOSS + HIGHLIGHTER BUNDLE by Flossy Cosmetics for a stunning, dewy radiance that captures attention. La Mior Indulge in the enchanting world of makeup with LA MIOR VELVET LIQUID LIPSTICKS, a treasure from this exceptional homegrown brand. Infused with the goodness of superfoods, this collection offers makeup that not only enhances your appearance but also elevates your sense of well-being. Experience the divine transformation as your skin glows with vitality. Share this joyful journey with your closest companion, raise a glass of pink champagne, and embark on a delightful adventure to celebrate friendship day! Explore the exquisite range and shop now for a makeup experience unlike any other. Also, discover the revolutionary TYPE BEAUTY LIP COMBO, a groundbreaking innovation in lipstick technology. This anti-pigmentation lipstick goes beyond beauty, actively healing and hydrating your lips. With its creamy, pigmented formula, it provides up to 8 hours of vibrant wear while nourishing and visibly brightening your lips. Experience the blend of beauty and care like never before, and embrace lips that feel as good as they look. Get ready to redefine lipstick with TYPE BEAUTY and indulge in the luxury of healthy, stunning lips.

Conscious Chemist

Conscious Chemist Anti Acne Serum, a torchbearer of sustainability and ethical skin care, reflecting the ethos of conscious consumption, their products blend natural elements with reusable packaging and a celebratory touch, enabling consumers to make choices that resonate with their values while embracing the spirit of freedom.

BIBA

Rakhi, a festival celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm, an occasion that celebrates pure bonds between siblings. But are you still looking for Rakhi gifts that are as fabulous as your sister? Look no further because BIBA has got you covered with a treasure trove! From a beautifully crafted jewellery piece to premium fragrances to handbags collection, BIBA has got it all.

ITC Engage

ITC Engage known for playful chemistry and romance has brought alive a day and night EDP variant fragrances exclusively for men.

Engage Verona for Women is a classic day fragrance with a concoction of citrusy, fruity, and floral notes. The addictive musk and nutmeg notes infused with sandalwood make it playful and fresh. The brand also offers a memorable night fragrance for women.

If you are looking for something swoon-worthy, Engage Amber Hues is the right pick. It’s fruity and ambary notes make it a provocative, warm, and oriental fragrance for the night. Think of it like a dinner jacket that will never go out of style.

Keventers

Keventers, a name synonymous with unparalleled milkshake perfection and delectable recipes, is a perfect option for the Rakshabandhan gift to add flavours to your joys! With multiple options around like Ferrero Rocher, Belgian Chocolate, and Original Biscoff Milkshake, the brand continues to redefine indulgence for its consumers during festivities.

Metro Shoes

Keeping unwavering dedication to fashion-forward excellence, Metro Shoes, country’s leading footwear brand – presents an impressive collection of elegant & captivating footwear styles. The special capsule is titled ‘MARISTELLA’ derived from the Latin term ‘Maris’ meaning ‘of the sea’ and the Italian word ‘Stella’ meaning ‘star’. True to its name, the collection beautifully captures the celestial splendor and aquatic allure that defines this exquisite line.

Nourish Mantra

This Raksha Bandhan, Nourish Mantra, presents you with the latest skincare marvel for all your sisters - the Urban Rani Daily Moisturizing Cream. This luxurious cream is designed to bring out the queen in them, offering a revolutionary solution to elevate their skincare routine. Urban Rani Daily Moisturizing Cream by Nourish Mantra promises to cater to diverse skin types and deliver unparalleled benefits. Its unique formula has been crafted to combat skin concerns like dryness, dullness, and lack of radiance while ensuring an enchanting glow that befits royalty.

Tara Candles

As the joyous festival of Rakshabandhan approaches, the search for the perfect gift to express your love and appreciation for your siblings begins. This year, let Tara Candles illuminate your celebrations with a range of exquisite gifting items designed to add a touch of warmth and affection to this special occasion.

Flavors of India Collection: Tara Candles proudly presents India’s regional flavours in the shape of premium high-quality aroma candles made with the best performance components. These candles will add scent to your house and improve the ambiance of your space with the cozy glow of candlelight.

Submarine Pens

This Rakshabandhan, let Submarine Pens transform your gift into an embodiment of your deep bond.With a commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail, Submarine Pens presents a unique and elegant gift option that combines functionality with sentimentality .