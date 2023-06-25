Rakul Preet Singh Enhances Her Look With a Desi Twist in a Stunning Three-Piece Attire; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh is well known for her flawless sense of style. The actress consistently sets the bar high for style and slays every outfit she dons. She made a stunning three-piece entrance, and it is difficult for us to turn away her unerring sense of style.

The actress gave her followers a weekend surprise on Saturday by posting fresh photos with the caption ‘Desi twist’ on her Instagram.

Check out her post below:

The actress is seen in the photo wearing a magnificent fusion gown from the prestigious fashion house Vaishali S Couture that blends Western and Indian design elements. The actress is wearing a magnificent three-piece outfit that consists of a bralette with a top that has a characteristic twisted knot, a beige blazer and flared trousers with lovely floral embroidery in pink and golden tones.