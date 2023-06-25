Trends :Horoscope TodayAloe VeraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Rakul Preet Singh Enhances Her Look With a Desi Twist in a Stunning Three-Piece Attire; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh Enhances Her Look With a Desi Twist in a Stunning Three-Piece Attire; See Photos

Prepare to be enthralled by Rakul Preet Singh's impeccable sense of style as she slays in a gorgeous embroidered blazer suit, a bralette top, and stylish makeup

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 12:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakul Preet continually raises the bar for fashion standards and flawlessly pulls off every outfit she picks.
Rakul Preet continually raises the bar for fashion standards and flawlessly pulls off every outfit she picks.

Rakul Preet Singh is well known for her flawless sense of style. The actress consistently sets the bar high for style and slays every outfit she dons. She made a stunning three-piece entrance, and it is difficult for us to turn away her unerring sense of style.

The actress gave her followers a weekend surprise on Saturday by posting fresh photos with the caption ‘Desi twist’ on her Instagram.

Check out her post below:

The actress is seen in the photo wearing a magnificent fusion gown from the prestigious fashion house Vaishali S Couture that blends Western and Indian design elements. The actress is wearing a magnificent three-piece outfit that consists of a bralette with a top that has a characteristic twisted knot, a beige blazer and flared trousers with lovely floral embroidery in pink and golden tones.

Salim Sayed, a makeup artist, assisted Rakul in getting dolled up with matte naked lipstick, glossy naked eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and contoured cheeks with a hint of blush. With the assistance of hairstylist Aliya Shaik, Rakul maintained her long, gorgeous hair open and styled with a side division, allowing it to fall down her shoulders with a hint of allure. Anshika Verma, a fashion stylist, added a pair of ornate drop earrings to finish off Rakul’s look.

first published: June 25, 2023, 12:22 IST
last updated: June 25, 2023, 12:22 IST
