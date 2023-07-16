Rakul Preet Singh Looks Lovely As She Dons An Easy-Breezy Fuschia Summery Kurta Set, Watch Video

Rakul Preet Singh always puts her best fashion foot forward, no matter what- whether she is posing on the red carpet or even when she is spotted in and around the city for a casual day out. The actress has a brilliant know-how of where to wear what and how to amp it up. Her sartorial choices are often relatable, a fact her fans love!

Recently, Rakul was spotted by the paparazzi at a production office and fans are in love with her super summery ensemble which she sported like a pro and looked as beautiful as always.

In case, you have missed out on her look, check it out here-

The actress opted for a lovely traditional wear from the shelves of Sana Barreja and in case you were wondering if this scorching heat does not suit up with traditional wear then it is a must that you take a cue or two from Rakul’s ensemble. Rakul’s kurta set worth Rs. 15,950 was simply exemplary, the Fuschia colour tone of the outfit complimented her skin tone so well and plus any shade of pink is always fit for the summer months.