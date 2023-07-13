Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Glam in a Stunning Sequin Sheen Pantsuit; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh is stunning beyond belief. Her most recent photo shoot is proof that she can pull off any look, whether it’s formal or casual. She wore a sparkling, shimmering pantsuit to show off her appreciation of blingy attire. We can’t take our eyes off of her—her fans are completely enthralled by the way she looks. Check out her most recent look right here-

The actress pleasantly surprised her followers on Tuesday by sharing a collection of images with the statement “There is never too much bling?." She purchased her gorgeous attire from the ITRH racks. It consists of a straight-leg, fitting blazer with golden shimmer.She wore a blazer with long sleeves and a peaked lapel over a fitted sequin pantsuit. Her trousers are straight-leg shape with a high-rise waist. The jacket and the coordinating trousers are covered with sequins.