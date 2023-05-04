Rakul Preet Singh Shines Bright In a Stunning Lemon Yellow Sequin Saree; Pics

Rakul Preet Singh’s impeccable sense of style has consistently captivated her fans, and this time is no exception. The actress effortlessly donned a light yellow cheerful saree, radiating elegance and sophistication. Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, she added a quirky caption, “Yellow, yellow may not always be a dirty fellow." The outfit she chose is a stunning creation by the talented fashion designer Krisha Sunny Ramani. The saree boasts a solid base with silver sequin stripes that glisten in the light, paired with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a matching sleeveless blouse that perfectly complements the saree. Completing the look, Rakul wore a chic diamond choker necklace embellished with green stones and silver hand bangles, adding an extra touch of glamour.

With the help of makeup artist Sal Sayyed, Rakul added some extra charm to her look. She went for a dewy base, subtle pink eye shadow, darker brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and light contouring. Rakul Preet’s hair was styled into a middle-parted look with loose, wavy locks falling on her shoulders.

Rakul Preet’s elaborate saree collection also includes this gorgeous red saree she donned for a wedding event recently. She paired it with a red sequin blouse. The outfit was from the fashion house Loka by Veerali Raveshia. She added jootis, beaded golden potli, and heavy earrings to her outfit to give it the ultimate desi vibe. Rakul Preet tied her hair in a ponytail to further highlight her appearance. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “When comfort meets desi."

Earlier, she introduced the Spring/Summer 23 collection FIZA by the brand Gopi Vaid Designs at Bombay Times Fashion Week, wearing a stunning mirror-embellished lehenga.

Rakul’s lehenga featured a variety of pastel hues, including peach, pink, light blue, and yellow. The skirt has an A-line shape, a layered ghera, and a tie-up at the waist with tassels. The cropped blouse had a fitted bust, a plunging U neckline, spaghetti straps with tassel decorations, and mirror embroidery all around. Rakul complemented the traditional outfit by donning an embellished net dupatta. She further accessorised her look with a mang tika and necklace made using stick-on decorative mirrors and some contemporary rings.

What are your thoughts on Rakul Preet’s ethnic fashion picks?

