Rakul Preet Singh's Mirrorwork Lehenga Is Perfect For A Summer Wedding

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently turned heads at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, where she walked the ramp for designer Gopi Vaid in a stunning pastel lehenga featuring intricate mirrorwork. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of herself in the exquisite outfit, which has left fans in awe of its finesse and beauty. If you’re looking for fashion inspiration for a summer wedding event, Rakul’s showstopper lehenga is the perfect choice to make a statement. Its intricate mirrorwork detailing and pastel hues are on-trend and sure to turn heads on any occasion.

Rakul Preet Singh made a statement at the fashion week, where she launched the Spring/Summer 23 collection FIZA for Gopi Vaid Designs in a gorgeous mirror-embellished lehenga. Her lehenga from the FIZA collection was designed with soft, cool, and easy-to-wear fabrics in pastel colours and adorned with mirrors. The skirt featured an A-line silhouette, layered ghera, and a tassel-adorned tie-up on the waist. The blouse had a plunging U neckline, a fitted breast, a cropped design, tassel embellishments on the spaghetti straps and hem, mirror work throughout, and embroidery. Rakul completed the traditional look by draping a net dupatta.

Rakul decided to experiment with her accessories. She created a mang tika and necklace with stick-on ornamental mirrors and added some sleek rings. The actress kept her hair open with a centre parting. For her makeup, she chose a soft pink eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, light contouring, glossy blush pink lip tint, and a dewy base.

Earlier, Rakul stunned her fans in a lovely purple contemporary sequin saree from the clothing line Itrh. She posted a series of pictures with the caption, “Glitter inside out."

Her saree featured a pre-stitched appearance with a translucent silhouette and shimmers all over. She paired it up with a matching blouse with a wide neckline, embellished body, strap sleeve, and fitted bust. To add to her charm, she wore sparkling silver layered danglers and a few statement rings. She kept her hair open and straight. She polished her look with a nude pink lip tint and highlights on her cheekbones. drawn eyebrows and kohl-lined eyes.

What do you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s new look?

