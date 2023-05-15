Rakul Preet Singh's Secret To A Perfectly Toned Body, Here's Why You Must Try It Too

Rakul Preet Singh is regarded as one of the fittest actresses in the entertainment industry. She often flaunts her perfectly toned body in glamorous outfits, and there is no doubt that she has taken her health and fitness very seriously. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of one of her nutritious meals. She was spotted having a home-cooked, delicious serving that included classic Maharashtrian flatbread prepared with rice flour or rice bhakri along with white butter, a bowl of yellow dal, bhindi or Okra sabzi, and a dash of pickle on the side.

Rice flour is said to be gluten-free. For instance, when creating gluten-free bread, pizza dough, and pasta, rice flour is frequently substituted for other flour. It is brimming with nutrients that nourish one’s body and fight malnutrition.

Lecithin, a type of lipid that promotes metabolism, can be found in white butter in good amounts. White butter may be a good substitute for salted butter because it won’t harm your heart and won’t elevate your blood pressure.

On the other hand, yellow dal is a good source of iron and potassium. It prevents muscle cramps and lowers blood pressure. It also controls an erratic heartbeat. For those with high blood pressure or cardiac conditions, moong dal is a great diet because it is light and easy to digest.

One can indeed say that Rakul Preet had the perfect combination of most nutrients required by the body and was also balanced in terms of taste and quantity.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet was recently spotted at the HT India Most Stylish Awards. The gorgeous attire worn by Rakul Preet Singh belonged to the apparel line David Kom. The actress opted for an all-black look, which included a cropped top with full sleeves, a figure-hugging skirt adorned with glistening silver diamantes, and an eye-catching asymmetric hem.

Rakul Preet chose a soft pink eyeshadow and added a hint of sparkle to her appearance with darker brows, and mascara on the lashes. Her rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter and light contouring added to the glam. While she went for a neutral lip colour and a dewy base, Rakul opted for a back-combed braided hairstyle that complemented her gorgeous attire.