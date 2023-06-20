Ram Charan and Upasana blessed with Daughter: Find Out The Traits of This New Born Gemini

Ram Charan and Upasana have joyfully welcomed the arrival of their baby girl in Hyderabad today, June 20. This delightful news follows the circulation of a video capturing the couple at the hospital, suggesting that the long-awaited moment was imminent. After an 11-year marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana have finally embraced the experience of parenthood with the birth of their first child who on acount of being born today is a Gemini.