The city of Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, is one of the holy cities in the country for the Hindu community. Thousands of devotees visit Ayodhya on the day of Ram Navami to worship Lord Rama. Do you know that there are many other famous temples of Lord Ram in different cities in India?

Ayodhya is Lord Rama’s birthplace, but during his 14 years of exile, he left his footprints at some places where the grand temples of Lord Ram are built today. Visiting these temples on the occasion of Ram Navami is very auspicious for every devotee. So let’s know about the famous temples of Lord Rama.

Kalaram Temple, Maharashtra

The Kalaram Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra, is dedicated to Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman. Shri Ram stayed in Panchavati during his exile, so the place has great importance. According to the beliefs, Sardar Rangarao Odhekar in his dreams saw the black-colored idol of Lord Ram in the Godavari river. The next morning, the idol was there in the river which was taken out and erected in the temple. The Kalaram temple derives its name from a black statue of Lord Rama.

Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh

Ram Raja temple is situated in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. It is the only temple in the country where Lord Rama is worshipped as a king in a palace. A Guard of Honour is held every day for Lord Rama by police personnel. Inside the temple, Lord Ram is accompanied by Goddess Sita, brother Lakshmana, Maharaj Sugriva and Narsingh Bhagwan.

Raghunath Temple, Jammu Kashmir

Jammu is known for the popular pilgrimage site of Mata Vaishno Devi. But the Raghunath temple devoted to Lord Rama is also there. Raghunath temple was built by Maharaja Gulab Singh. There are multiple temples built around the main temple dedicated to multiple Gods and Goddesses connected with the times of the epic Ramayana. The temple’s carving and architecture are resplendent that seize everyone’s attention.

Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

Lord Rama’s grand temple Ramaswamy is situated in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. Statues of Shri Ram, along with his brothers Lakshmana, Bharata and Shatrughan, are erected in the temple. Ramayana is depicted in pictorial forms and is beautifully carved on the walls of the temple. There are exquisite sculptures on the pillars of the temple that grab everyone’s attention.

