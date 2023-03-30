The festival of Ram Navami, one of the most important ones for the Hindu community, is here. This year, Ram Navami will be observed on March 30. On this auspicious day, Lord Ram, who is also regarded as Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar was born. Ram Navami occurs on the ninth day of the Chaitra month’s Shukla Paksha. Lord Rama came into the world on the 9th day of the Chaitra month at noon. This day is all the more auspicious because Lord Ram’s birthday coincides with Chaitra Navratri, falling on the 9th day when devotees worship Goddess Durga. Worshippers seek blessings from Siddhidatri - the 9th avatar of Goddess Durga, alongside Lord Ram, on Ram Navami.

One of the key features of Ram Navami will be the special yogas. Owing to the auspicious yogas, some zodiac signs will benefit hugely. They will be showered with an abundance of wealth, thrive in business, and get success in their personal life. This Ram Navami, the people falling under specific zodiac signs, will be blessed by both Lord Ram and Hanuman.

According to astrologer Manoj Thapak, while the Sun and Mercury will be positioned in Pisces, Rahu, and Venus will remain in Aries, Further, Saturn will reside in Aquarius. As a result of this heavenly, planetary conjunction, the zodiac signs that will reap the benefits include - Taurus, Leo, and Libra.

Taurus

As per Manoj Thapak, Taurus people will receive multiple monetary gains, and see financial advancements in their life. Your economic condition is likely to improve. If you have any pending work related to money, like debt or loan, they will all be resolved. Newer opportunities are to unfold in business ventures. This Ram Navami is also a great time if you are planning on investing money somewhere. It might give you desired results.

Libra

Another zodiac sign that will enjoy the benefits of Ram Navami is Libra. If you were lately suffering from low self-esteem, then you are likely to have a major confidence boost. It will pave the way for you to regain your self-confidence. There will be a striking increase in your income as well. Happiness, bliss, and peace will prevail in your family, relationships, and married life.

Leo

Leo people will also get lucky on Ram Navami. You will get acquainted with newer and better sources of income, relieving you from the shackles of debt. If you were facing persistent problems in your professional field and workplace, then they are expected to get removed soon.

