Ram Navami, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with grand festivities across India. The day marks the birthday of Lord Ram. According to Hindu mythology, it’s believed that Lord Ram was born during noon time on Ram Navami day. According to Hindu calendar, Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navani Tithi or ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30.

On this day, devotees keep fast, perform different puja rituals and visit temples to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram.

Significance of Ram Navami

As per beliefs, there is so much power in the name of Lord Ram that if a person keeps chanting his name, he can attain salvation. On the day of Ram Navami, the importance of worshipping Lord Ram increases manifold.

Worship method/Puja vidhi

Begin with a meditation to seek Lord Ram’s blessings. Then, pray to Lord Ram by placing a photo frame or idol of him on a yellow-covered wooden platform. Following this, light an oil or ghee lamp and offer water to Lord Rama’s feet. Afterwards, offer Lord Rama and chant Vishnu Sahasranamam with arghya, kalava, janeu, haldi, chandan, kumkum, flowers, tulsi leaves, and panchamrit. Now, offer incense sticks and thamboolam (coconut with husk, paan, supari, fruits, bananas and dakshina) and conclude the puja with the aarti.

Auspicious times of worship (Ram Navami Puja Muhurat)

According to the Panchang, the Navami Tithi will begin at 9.07 pm on March 29 and last till 11.30 pm on March 30. The auspicious times for worshipping Lord Ram on this day will be from 5.25 am to 6.54 am, and then from 8.37 am to 12.48 pm.

