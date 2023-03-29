Ram Navami 2023: Watch Devotional Songs and Bhajans to Celebrate the Birth of Lord Rama

RAM NAVAMI 2023: Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, which is in the month of March or April. Since Chaitra is the first month on the Hindu lunar calendar, this Navratri is also referred to as Chaitra Navratri. The ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri festival marks Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama. Ram Navratri is another name for Chaitra Navratri.

The nine Navratri days are all devoted to the nine manifestations of Lady Shakti. The vast majority of the traditions and rituals observed during Shardiya Navratri, which occurs in September or October, are also observed during Chaitra Navratri. There are thousands of devotional songs on different social media platforms. Here’s a list of few bhajans that you cannot miss playing on this religious occasion of Ram Navami.

Mere Ghar Raam Aaye Hain

Jubin Nautiyal never fails to win the hearts of his audience. This time, he presented a devotional track, Mere Ghar Raam Aaye Hain. The music is given by Payal Dev and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hein Mere Seene Mein

This devotional song will give you all the energetic vibes by depicting the story of Ramayana. This song is a must to add to your playlist.

Ram Siya Ram

Ram Siya Ram is sung by Sachet Tandon. The music is given by Poonam Thakkar and the video is directed by Kashan.

Sri Ramachandra Krupalu

Sri Ramachandra Krupalu is a soothing bhajan. This Melodious track is sung by Reeshabh Purohit and the piano is done by Chaitanya Kulkarni.

Non-Stop Ram ji ke Bhajan

This 54-minute long youtube playlist will have all the devotional songs. The tracks in the playlist are sung by Shailendra Bharti, lyrics are written by Shardul Rathod, and the music is composed by Samuel Paul. https://youtu.be/tT1lmvUs2wE

Listening to these soothing and uplifting melodies, coupled with the devotional lyrics, can create a sense of calm and inner peace. It can also help one connect with their spiritual beliefs and provide a source of inspiration and motivation.

