Ramadan 2023: Beauty Tips to Maintain Your Skin’s Glow While Fasting

RAMADAN 2023: Ramadan is a special month for Muslims worldwide, and it can be a challenging time for individuals who are fasting. However, taking care of your skin during Ramadan is still important, especially since fasting can cause dehydration and fatigue, which can negatively affect the skin. Here are some tips on how to look after your skin during Ramadan:

Ramadan 2023: Easy Tips for Glowing Skin

Hydrate Well

Since you cannot drink water during the daylight hours, it’s crucial to drink plenty of fluids during non-fasting hours to keep your skin hydrated. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day to help your skin retain moisture. Avoid excessive caffeine and sugary drinks

Beverages like coffee, tea, and sodas can be dehydrating and contribute to skin dryness. Instead, opt for herbal teas or water during non-fasting hours. Moisturize

Use a good moisturizer to help combat skin dryness. Apply it after washing your face and before bed. Avoid excessive sun exposure

If you are out during the day, try to stay in the shade and wear a hat or sunglasses to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Keep your skincare routine simple

It’s important to maintain your skincare routine during Ramadan, but avoid using too many products as it can lead to irritation or dryness. Use gentle cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens that work well for your skin type. Get enough sleep Getting enough sleep is essential for healthy-looking skin. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate itself.

By following these tips, you can help keep your skin healthy and glowing during Ramadan, despite the challenges of fasting.

