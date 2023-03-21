Ramadan 2023 Timetable: When is Ramzan 2023? Start and End Date, Sehri and Iftar Time in India

RAMADAN 2023: The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During Ramadan Muslim worldwide observe fast. The beginning of the month of Ramadan depends on moon sightings. It is expected that Ramadan will begin on March 22 or March 23 and end on April 21 or April 22, on the day of Eid-ul-fitr. Moon sighting is important to decide the beginning and the end of the month of Ramadan.

The exact date of this holy month varies from country to country. As per the local tradition, Middle Eastern countries celebrate both Ramadan and Eid-ul-fitr, one day earlier than most countries in the world.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Ramadan will begin on March 23, while in Indonesia it will begin on March 22, and in Kuwait, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Turkey, it will also begin on March 23. Each country will celebrate Eid-ul-fitr on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sighting.

Ramadan Begins: March 22, Wednesday Ramadan Ends: April 21, Friday Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday

City-wise Sheri and Iftar Timings

Significance of Ramadan

The holy month begins during the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar year. The origins of Ramadan date back to the 7th century when Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Holy Quran. The revelation of the Quran began on the 27th night — Laylatul Qadr — of this month, believed to be the most sacred of all nights.

In this month-long period, Muslims not only refrain from eating and drinking but get into charity and all other works that bring one closer to Almighty Allah. The objective or the essence of this important practice in Ramadan is to inculcate the ability to control all the negative things in life which may deviate the believers from the right path. The period of Ramadan is considered important for spiritual growth, self-reflection and following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

It is believed by the followers of Islam that fasting strengthens their faith and connects them with divine power.

