Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Exude Couple Goals As They Twin In Matching Jumpers At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt are definitely one of the most looked up to B-town couples and no matter what they do or where they go, fans cannot help but gush about their wonderful chemistry. The couple share a fantastic bond which is well reflected in the way they are around each other. But this time around they have gone ahead and set the bar too high and RanAlia fans along with netizens around the country cannot stop obsessing about it.

Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to hit the theatres end of this week and Bollywood stars geared up for the premiere of the film in Mumbai today. Ranbir Kapoor too stepped out to support his wife for her big release and the two were sure dressed up for the occasion sporting matching jumpers.

Check out their video, if you already have not-

Ranbir and Alia wore matching black cotton summer jumpers that said ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani.’ The white laces on the jumper added a wonderful contrast and for all those thinking that the jumpers made the stars feel uncomfortable, you are far from the truth. The texture and fit of both Ranbir and Alia’s jumpers were summer friendly and absolutely fit for the season.