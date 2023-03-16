Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway's Promotion Diaries Are Too Fancy To Miss

Rani Mukerji is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway, which is set to release this weekend. The actress was all smiles as she posed for photographers outside the promotion venue. Rani looked lovely in a black saree with a white border. The saree makes a strong statement about her film’s theme with the word ‘Maa’ printed in Hindi on the pallu. The word symbolises the film’s plot, which revolves around an Indian mother’s fight for custody of her children against the Norwegian foster care and judicial system.

At the promotions, Rani Mukerji chose to wear a black and white printed saree from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta. The Hichki wore a Chanderi Mul and raw silk saree paired with a characteristic black blouse from the designer. Can you guess how much this statement outfit cost?

Advertisement

Rani’s saree, which is labelled as the “Maa" Sportee Saree from the House of Masaba, will cost you Rs 17,000, as per their website.

Rani’s silk saree, as previously mentioned, has a bold ‘Maa’ print on the pallu in white with broad, contrasting vertical borders and elaborate tassel embroidery. The actress paired the saree with a designer blouse with net sleeves, a rear cut-out with dori ties, and a spaghetti-strap bikini fit. Rani accessorised the outfit with bold rings, high heels, oxidised silver jhumkas and a delicate black bindi. The actress chose mauve lip colour, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, light eyeshadow, a dewy base, rouged cheekbones, and contoured face for her makeup. The actress kept her hair unbound to flaunt her tresses over her shoulder.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Rani Mukherjee donned another fabulous saree from Masaba’s line. She wore an off-white saree with dark borders, paired with a custom-woven cotton blouse with paan-patti motif and featured gold embroidery work and delicate sequins. The saree had a Chanderi finish with Gota-Patti borders.

Advertisement

The film Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway has created quite a buzz in town since the creators released the trailer. Rani Mukerji has received a lot of appreciation for her performance from her peers in the industry and her fans. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on the true account of a couple who lost contact with their children while they were living in Norway. Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh play significant roles in the movie. The movie is expected to release on March 17.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here