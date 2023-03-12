Ranna Gill To Showcase in Mumbai After 10 years with Timeless Beauty Karisma Kapoor as her Showstopper | Exclusive

A pioneering member of the Indian fashion industry, Ranna Gill is seen as a futurist, someone who believes in the power of fashion and in pushing the entrepreneurial boundaries, on a global level.

Returning to the runway in Mumbai after a decade, Ranna Gill is looking forward to an evening of celebrating the modern Indian woman through her collection Casa dei Fiori.

In conversation with News18, Ranna Gill speaks about coming back to Mumbai after 10 years, celebrating her love for flowers in her collection Casa dei Fiori and why Karisma Kapoor is the ideal showstopper to represent her designs.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are returning to showcase in Mumbai after 10 years, how does it feel to be back in the city of dreams?

It’s amazing to be back in Mumbai. The city has a dynamism like no other place. The people are always nice and show a strong sense of work ethic. It reminds me a lot of New York, it is the same kind of go-getter energy that I absolutely love and admire.

As a pioneering member of the Indian fashion industry, the changes you have noticed in the Indian fashion Industry? And how much of it has impacted the global market?

The Indian fashion industry is stronger now than ever before. We have a unique identity and our designers are pushing creative boundaries, it is evident when one sees how well our designers are representing us in international fashion shows and events.

Ranna Gill designs are synonymous with prints, tell us the inspiration behind the eclectic prints in your collection Casa dei Fiori?

Casa de Fiori is inspired by my travels to Italy. The name translates to House of Flowers. We are showing different floral prints, from begonias in sunset hues to vivid coral bouquets and moody dark florals too. It is a vivacious collection, ultra femme and elevated.

Your designs tell a tale of your travels and weave a story through your showcases, what should one look forward to at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI showcase?

The show is immersive, we have designed it to take the viewers on a journey through Italy. We will have live music, which infuses a different kind of energy to the show, it will be interactive. We hope the audiences really enjoy the show and our designs.

Karisma Kapoor is your muse for the collection, what makes her the ideal showstopper for your show?

We are delighted to have Karisma as our showstopper. Her grace is unmatched, and she embodies everything we value, a modern woman who is effortlessly elegant.

