Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast Partners With India's Trendiest Fashion Brand

Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast ‘The Ranveer Show (TRS)’ welcomes AJIO as its first brand partner after consistently claiming the number one spot in the country over the years. Being the longest running IP in the Indian content ecosystem, TRS is all set to start its latest series with AJIO on April 21, 2023. It will comprise of 16 episodes both in Hindi and English catering to a diversity of audience with a spectacular yet distinct guest line-up including Honey Singh, KL Rahul, Urfi Javed, Suniel Shetty, Buddhism Monk- Palga Rinpoche, Polygot- Abhijit Chavda, and Neeraj Chopra to name a few.

The brand partnership between ‘The Ranveer Show’ and AJIO aims to cover top-notch success stories from various genres like sports, entertainment, fashion, OTT, and spirituality; mirroring a perfect marriage between their two aligned visions. For each episode, Ranveer’s look will be put together by AJIO, keeping in mind the personality, story and vibe of the guest on the episode.

Over the years, Ranveer has been a quintessential part of the Indian content growth story by making intellectual and diverse content and giving his audience exclusive access to the best minds for free, in the Indian subcontinent and beyond. Also lovingly known as ‘Fashion bhaiyya’ by his over 16 million followers, his show TRS is all set to become India’s first-ever fashion-forward podcast after its association with AJIO. With this partnership, AJIO will not only connect with the show’s diverse audience demographics but also touch base upon many genres of content and personalities; while Ranveer will gain from the massive TG that AJIO brings with it! This association is just the stepping stone and beginning of brand partnerships for TRS.

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps - Digital Content Creator, Podcaster, Entrepreneur and Investor said, “This is a very big moment for not just me but the entire Podcasting Community. We have been striving to build a Podcasting Culture in India for the last 4 years and this Partnership is a testament to our constant effort to drive conversations which makes India smarter & more curious. I am really excited and happy that AJIO has come onboard. It’s almost crazy when you think of it, AJIO & our paths have always been aligned. You will get to see the biggest names from all walks of life coming on TRS & sharing their stories to the world. What’s different is that, I have been styled by AJIO differently in each episode pertaining to the unique theme of the episode derived from the guest’s personality & background. I can’t wait for people to watch this series. So yeah, really grateful for all this!!"

