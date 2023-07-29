Ranveer Singh's Funky Pair Of Jeans Worth Rs 57,170 Is The New Talk Of Town, Details Inside

Ranveer Singh’s sartorial sense has always been a cut above the rest, it is way different than anybody else’s and the actor wholeheartedly embraces the fact. He loves to stand out in the crowd and his outfits are always visionary, Ranveer truly never has a dull moment sartorially. No matter where he is going or what he is doing, the actor makes sure to put his best fashion foot forward making his outfits the star of the evening.

Ranveer’s big release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out now and almost the whole of Bollywood was present for the premiere of the film in Mumbai. The actor like always took it up a notch with his sartorial choice that evening. In case, you have not seen his look, check it out here-

Our Rocky aka Ranveer wore a cotton white comfy jumper that said ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ and the blue and pink contrast on the white jumper actually looked pretty cool. It matched the vibe of the evening and showed Ranveer’s love and appreciation for his own film which is absolute goals. He went ahead and paired up this jumper with a pair of the funkiest jeans in town.