Rashmika Mandanna Emanates Srivalli Allure in a Classic Rs 3K Kurta Ensemble; See Photos

Your heart will once again be stolen by Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna! The Pushpa actress stunned her followers with a fresh photo of herself dressed in traditional garb. She left them in awe with her ethnic flair and charm, it goes without saying.

Rashmika looked stunning in a pink kurta outfit. The Janasya outfit featured elaborate gota-patti details on the neckline and sleeves as well as delicate floral designs in shades of mustard and green. The anarkali kurta was paired with a similar pair of palazzos and a striking green dupatta.

Check out Rashmika’s look right here-

Rashmika finished off her appearance with a little green bindi and a pair of large earrings. Glossy lips, defined browns, mascara-coated eyelashes, and a dab of peach-pink eye shadow were all part of her delicately pink makeup. She smiled broadly as she posed for the photos and proudly displayed the cultural attire.

By the way, you can also include this kurta set with a floral print in your ethnic wardrobe. It costs Rs 2,999 and is offered on the label Janasya’s website in a variety of sizes. The outfit is presently on sale. However, the initial cost is Rs 4,999.