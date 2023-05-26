Trends :Horoscope TodayCannes 2023 LIVESurya NamaskarAditi Rao Hydari Janhvi Kapoor
Home » Lifestyle » Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Red Pantsuit, Pics Here

Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Red Pantsuit, Pics Here

With her blazing pantsuit, the Pushpa actress shows that she is not afraid to try new things when it comes to putting her best foot forward in terms of fashion

Advertisement

Published By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 17:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Rashmika Mandanna is a true style queen, as evidenced by her clothing.
Rashmika Mandanna is a true style queen, as evidenced by her clothing.

Pantsuits are the go-to choice if you want to customise your work outfit and exude a vibe of power and confidence. One is spoilt for choice when it comes to putting together this classic outfit combo. From floral selections, intricate prints, and pastel hues, there are a lot of options in pantsuits available. If you want to make heads turn with a bold choice, look no further than Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa star made jaws drop with her red-hot pantsuit, and showed that she is not afraid to experiment when it comes to putting her best fashion foot forward.

Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning dressed in a shining red pantsuit. The outfit had an open-front blazer with full-length sleeves with notch lapel collar and a figure-hugging silhouette. The flared trousers, along with the matching blazer made the actor stand out. Rashmika Mandanna chose a seductive black bralette with an elaborate netted design to add a bit of contrast to the ensemble.

Advertisement

The outfit was enough to give off major boss lady vibes. Rashmika Mandanna opted for a few accessories to polish her look, such as classy rings and a pair of tinted sunglasses. The true highlight of this ensemble was Rashmika Mandanna’ flawless makeup. THe Mission Majnu star opted for red smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, and nude lipstick. She sported a wet hair look with prominent curls.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Backless Lime Dress Is Worth A Staggering Rs400,000; Details Inside

Rashmika Mandanna’s wardrobe proves her to be a true style diva. The actress’ experiments, when it comes to her sartorial choices, are worth a mention.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, for a magazine photoshoot, Rashmika Mandanna donned a gorgeous white co-ord. It featured a translucent blazer, which was buttoned up in the front, and a classic lapel collar. The trousers had a straight fit with a seamless design. The actress went easy on the accessories and only chose gold danglers.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna chose a subtle makeup look for the shoot. The Varisu actress opted for drawn eyebrows, sparkling highlighter, nude lip colour, and pink-tinted cheeks. As for her hair, she left it half-tied at the back, with the rest of the tresses flowing loosely over her shoulder.

Follow us on

first published: May 26, 2023, 17:52 IST
last updated: May 26, 2023, 17:57 IST
Read More