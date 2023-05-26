Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Red Pantsuit, Pics Here

Pantsuits are the go-to choice if you want to customise your work outfit and exude a vibe of power and confidence. One is spoilt for choice when it comes to putting together this classic outfit combo. From floral selections, intricate prints, and pastel hues, there are a lot of options in pantsuits available. If you want to make heads turn with a bold choice, look no further than Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa star made jaws drop with her red-hot pantsuit, and showed that she is not afraid to experiment when it comes to putting her best fashion foot forward.

Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning dressed in a shining red pantsuit. The outfit had an open-front blazer with full-length sleeves with notch lapel collar and a figure-hugging silhouette. The flared trousers, along with the matching blazer made the actor stand out. Rashmika Mandanna chose a seductive black bralette with an elaborate netted design to add a bit of contrast to the ensemble.

The outfit was enough to give off major boss lady vibes. Rashmika Mandanna opted for a few accessories to polish her look, such as classy rings and a pair of tinted sunglasses. The true highlight of this ensemble was Rashmika Mandanna’ flawless makeup. THe Mission Majnu star opted for red smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, and nude lipstick. She sported a wet hair look with prominent curls.

Rashmika Mandanna’s wardrobe proves her to be a true style diva. The actress’ experiments, when it comes to her sartorial choices, are worth a mention.

Earlier, for a magazine photoshoot, Rashmika Mandanna donned a gorgeous white co-ord. It featured a translucent blazer, which was buttoned up in the front, and a classic lapel collar. The trousers had a straight fit with a seamless design. The actress went easy on the accessories and only chose gold danglers.

Rashmika Mandanna chose a subtle makeup look for the shoot. The Varisu actress opted for drawn eyebrows, sparkling highlighter, nude lip colour, and pink-tinted cheeks. As for her hair, she left it half-tied at the back, with the rest of the tresses flowing loosely over her shoulder.