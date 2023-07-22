Rashmika Mandanna Ups The Ante As She Tries The Barbie-Core Trend And Poses In The Washroom, See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna is not just the queen of expressions but she is also one of those stars who take fashion very seriously. From sporting simple ethnic wear to slaying it in the most scintillating outfits, she does it all with such grace and finesse. The actress loves to wear classic combinations such as a white tee and a pair of denim but at the same time is always eager to experiment with her outfits and try out trends.

Talking of trends, Rashmika recently hopped onto the Barbie-core trend and she did so in absolute style. She made sure to bring in her A-game and put her best fashion foot forward. In case, you have missed out on her look, check it out here-

Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika was seen posing with panache in a washroom wearing the most stellar outfit from the uber-popular brand E. Stott, a brand that is known for some amazing women’s luxury wear. The actress donned a lovely red top along with a purple velvety fitted skirt. The skirt accentuated her height and created a stunning silhouette which made Rashmika look absolutely mesmerising. The colour hues of the ensemble complimented Rashmika’s bright and happy personality.

Rashmika accessorised the look with a pair of funky footwear from the shelves of Christian Louboutin which went rather well with the look and proved that high heels are always a good match with a-line skirts. She further paired up some really cute golden jewellery with this look, from the layered neckpieces to the golden hoop earring to even the rings on her fingers, everything was simply well put together and even better executed.