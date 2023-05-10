Rashmika Mandanna's BRUTAL Fitness Regime Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym

Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news lately for being brutally trolled for her latest advertisement with a chicken burger in her hand. The actress, in a previous interview, had claimed that she is a vegan and supports the cause. The Goodbye actress has always been fit and has remained true to her mind and body, and this can be seen in her social media posts that she shares from her gym. So, here are a few glimpses of Rashmika Mandanna, and how she is a fitness enthusiast!

Rashmika shared this video with her Instagram family. The actress can be seen balancing on two medicine balls and doing small push-ups. This requires immense core strength, and Rashmika seems to have nailed it. Her feeling of accomplishment was even seen in her captions, as she wrote, “It’s crazy how you can be/do/achieve anything you want to if you just focus and work for it."

Rashmika took to Instagram again to share this compiled reel from her workout sessions in the gym. She can be seen doing some stretches, warm ups and then moving into heavy core muscle exercises, with some punches and kicks to give the workout an overall balance. Rashmika clearly enjoys sweating it out in her gym.

Who says one can’t find happiness in working out or in a gym? Rashmika Mandanna proves that this theory is totally wrong. The actress poses with a huge wide smile from her gym and her caption proves that she is a fitness baby! She wrote, “Hence proved that I am lil psycho who literally lives in the gym!"

We are sure that we don’t want to see the annoyed side of Rashmika after this! The actress shared her kickboxing training session video with her Instagram family and boy are we inspired by her!

