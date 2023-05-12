Raveena Tandon Aces The Summer Fashion Game In A Bright Silk Co-ord Set

Raveena Tandon is a timeless diva. She has inspired millions of fans with her impeccable style and trendy looks. In her latest photo shoot, the KGF: Chapter 2 actress slayed in a phenomenal floral co-ord set. Raveena was dressed in a stunning silk set by fashion designer Anamika Khanna. We are sure you will not be able to take your eyes off her outfit.

Raveena Tandon was dressed in a white silk cropped shirt with white and green embellishments along the edges and multi-coloured flower motifs all over it. She paired the shirt with a long skirt that featured motifs similar to the top and gathered accents at the waist. Raveena enhanced her ensemble with a pair of stilettos from Lodi Shoes.

Raveena completed her ensemble for the day with a bracelet from the My Motifs collection, a pair of statement golden earrings, and an oxidised finger ring. The actress’s hair was in a neat bun around her face. Makeup artist Shuraa Khan helped Raveena finish the glamorous look with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and maroon lipstick.

Raveena has always served major fashion goals. Previously, she gave out some major boss lady vibes in a gorgeous white pantsuit from Geisha Designs. Raveena shared a series of images on Instagram with the caption, “The White Knight… The white purity, which absorbs and infuses all."

The actress was the picture of elegance in her all-white ensemble. The highlight of Raveena’s outfit was a white blazer with full sleeves, side pockets, and ornate embroidery. In order to enhance her all-white look, Raveena complemented her jacket with a pair of white trousers that had a straight-leg style.

Raveena used subtle makeup to exude glamour. She opted for a neutral lip colour, delicate pink eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, mascara on the lashes, a brilliant highlighter, darker brows, and a dewy base. Raveena put her hair up in a low, elegant bun to complete her look of the day. Last but not least, Raveena added stunning flower-patterned silver earrings, shoes, and stacked silver rings that complemented the pantsuit well.