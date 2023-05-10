Raveena Tandon Exudes Boss Lady Aura in an Exquisite All-White Pantsuit

With her elegant outfits, Raveena Tandon is a timeless beauty and continues inspire fashion fans. Her most recent Instagram photo, which has her wearing a lovely white pantsuit, is a goldmine of style ideas that has her fans in awe. The stunning actress has once again shown why she is a fashion star, and her gorgeous dress is surely something to swoon over.

On Tuesday, Raveena shared a series of images to Instagram with the caption, “The White Knight… The white Purity, which absorbs and permeates everything.

The actress can be seen posing elegantly in her image while wearing a lovely white pantsuit. A white blazer with a multicoloured neckline, full sleeves, side pockets, and elaborate embroidery is the centrepiece of Raveena’s costume. Raveena matched her white jacket with white trousers with a straight-leg design to complete her ensemble.

With minimal makeup, Raveena chose a neutral lip colour, delicate pink eyeshadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter, darkened brows, and a dewy base for the glam selections. To round off her chic appearance, Raveena arranged her hair into a low, sleek bun. Last but not least, Raveena completed her stylish ensemble with stacked silver rings, dramatic flower-patterned silver earrings, and pumps.

