Raw Potatoes To Lemon Juice, 5 Easy Ways To Remove Excess Salt From A Dish

When it comes to cooking, salt plays a crucial role. It acts as a fundamental ingredient that enhances the flavour of foods, including vegetables, eggs and even meat. However, it is not uncommon to unintentionally add too much salt, while one’s attention is diverted. Hence, when you are looking forward to rectifying an oversalted dish, there are home remedies that come to your rescue. The key lies in identifying the appropriate solution that suits the specific recipe at hand. Here’s how you can remove excess salt from your dish:

Potatoes

Adding a few slices of raw potato quickly absorbs excess salt in dishes. If you have sprinkled too much salt on your gravy, simply chop up a potato and add it to the pan over low heat for 15-20 minutes. Afterwards, discard the potato slices, and continue cooking as usual. However, it’s important to note that potatoes also absorb liquid, so you may need to make adjustments to the gravy after removing the potato slices.

Curd

A couple of teaspoons of curd helps in saving a dish from extra salt. To do this, take a bowl of curd and dilute it with water. Gradually add this mixture to the dal or vegetable curry. Then, cover the dish and let it heat. Once the curd is added to the mixture, it will help balance the salt content and enhance the overall taste of the dish.

Lemon juice

To balance excess salt, sour ingredients can be used and hence, lemon is a great option. In situations where boiled potatoes or curd might not be readily available in the refrigerator, lemon can be used effectively. Simply cut a lemon, extract its juice and add it to the vegetable dish. Thoroughly mix the lemon juice with the vegetable. Then, cover the dish and turn off the heat.

Roasted gram flour

Take two spoons of gram flour and roast it thoroughly on a griddle until it turns darker in colour and releases a pleasant aroma. Then, add the roasted gram flour to the vegetable curry and gently mix it. This process saves the dish from excessive salt and enhances the flavour. Furthermore, this technique can also be used for dry vegetable preparations or curries.