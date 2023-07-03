Ready-To-Eat Meals Makes Eating Healthy Easier and More Convenient

Ready-to-eat food industry has undergone a revolution and evolution. It has come a long way since its introduction in India. From instant noodles, frozen veggies, soup, and frozen snacks. To now ready-to-eat authentic Indian recipes like palak paneer, khichdi etc, the industry has changes for the better. The sector has adapted to changing consumer demands who are looking for convenient but healthy options. Rapid urbanization, fast-moving millennials, increasing income growth, shifting middle-class population, and changing taste inclinations of Indian shoppers are all be factors in this shift.

There is now a growing desire for ready-to-cook meals that eliminate the need for time-consuming vegetable cutting especially in urban areas. This shift in food consumption has created a whole new market for ready-to-eat brands.

Ready-to-eat food made from organic ingredients with no preservatives, sourced from accredited farmers etc. can be healthy. When it is with nutritious ingredients and prepared in a way that preserves their nutritional value, ready-to-eat meals can help individuals lead a healthy lifestyle. Ishit Pilani, Co-Founder, Organic Roots shares insight about how read-to-eat food can help individuals lead to a healthy lifestyle: