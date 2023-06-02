Reasons Why Sunscreen Should Be Your Best Friend Forever, Experts Weigh In

The summer months have sprawled in and all that we see everywhere are advertisements for different sunscreens- the question however lies in the fact, are sunscreens only necessary during the summer months, while stepping out? If you are someone who believes the same then sorry to break it to you but that is simply not the case.

Sunscreen should be worn all year round, even when you are chilling indoors. The product for sure can not just protect you from harmful UV rays but can actually do a multiple amount of things including protecting you from sunburn to minimizing ageing signs and wrinkles.

Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics says, “Sunscreen plays a vital role in preventing and reducing hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. UV exposure can stimulate the production of melanin, leading to areas of increased pigmentation."

“Perhaps the most critical reason to make sunscreen your best friend is its role in preventing skin cancer. Regular and consistent use of sunscreen significantly reduces the risk of developing skin cancer by shielding your skin from harmful UV radiation," she further added.

Talking about how regular application of sunscreen can up your skincare game, Utkarsha Chaudhary, Beauty and Training Expert at Boddess Beauty pointed out, “Using SPF promotes even skin tone, prevents the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation caused by sun exposure. By including sunscreen in your skincare routine, you promote long-time healthier skin." But how many times can one apply sunscreen on their skin? Is it okay to apply sunscreen once every morning and then let it be for the rest of the day? These are basic questions that keep popping up in our minds every day but there is nothing to worry about because we do have the answers from an expert now-

Utkarsha added in saying, “Using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or more and applying it to exposed areas of your skin, regardless of the weather or season is critical. You should also re-apply sunscreen after every 3 hours to ensure that your skin remains hydrated, protected and cared for at all times during the day. Sun damage sees no gender, so slathering on some SPF is ESSENTIAL (screaming our lungs out) for both men and women."