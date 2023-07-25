Reasons Why You Might Have Dull Skin And 5 Ways To Brighten It

Everybody dreams to have luminous and glowing skin. But due to our hectic lifestyle and lack of time, we tend to ignore skincare and end up having dull and tired skin. There can be a plethora of reasons why our skin does not have that radiance. Here are all the reasons why you might have dull skin:

Unmindful eating

Due to poor eating habits, we lack that healthy glow on the skin. It is important to be aware of what we are eating. Otherwise, it can severely affect our health and skin. Consuming processed snacks, sugared beverages, fried foods, and foods high in refined carbohydrates can lead to ageing and dullness of the skin. Adopting mindful eating can help us in maintaining healthy skin. We should consume a diet rich in fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables. One should try including food abundant in antioxidants in their diet, to reduce the effect of oxidative damage. Antioxidants can also help us to mitigate the loss of Collagen which is the skin’s building block, helping us have maintaining skin elasticity and glowing skin.

Reducing oxidative damage

Preservatives and flavour enhancers can cause oxidative stress and damage which can lead to premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles, spots, etc.

Stress eating

Whenever we are stressed, we end up eating processed food, sugary snacks, and beverages. Processed food that is high in refined carbohydrates, added sugars, artificial additives, and preservatives bear the risk of chronic inflammation. Fast food items, packaged snacks ready-to-eat meals are high in Sodium and unhealthy additives. Many of us have the habit of binge eating when we are stressed. Not being mindful of what we are eating can give rise to dull skin.

Dehydration

Not drinking enough water can also be the reason behind having dull skin. Water increases the blood flow to our skin making it look healthy and glowy. Hence making a habit of drinking lots of water during the day can help us maintain our skin.