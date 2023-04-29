Recipe For Delicious Mawa Kachori: A Sweet Treat From Rajasthan

Have you ever tried delectable mawa kachoris, instead of the usual spicy ones? Rajasthani cuisine is famous for its spicy dishes, but their sweet dishes are equally mouth-watering. Mawa kachori, made in the Rajasthani style, is one such dessert that is unmatched in taste. If you have a sweet tooth, you must try this dessert at least once, and you will be compelled to have it again because of its fantastic taste.

Jodhpur in Rajasthan is renowned for its mawa kachori. If you are tired of consuming spicy food and want to indulge in something sweet, you can easily prepare this Indian sweet at home. Let us explore the simple recipe for making this dessert.

Ingredients

Flour - 1 cup

Desi ghee - 1 tbsp

Salt - a pinch

For stuffing

Mawa (khoya) – 1 cup

Chopped almonds - 2 tbsp

Pistachio slices - 2 tbsp

Raisins - 2 tbsp

Saffron threads - 1 pinch

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Desi ghee - for frying

Sugar - 2 cups

Steps to make Mawa Kachori

- Begin by taking a bowl and adding all-purpose flour to it. Next, add a tablespoon of desi ghee and a pinch of salt to the flour, mix well and knead the dough. It’s important to note that you should not use water to knead the dough, instead use desi ghee. Once the dough is kneaded, cover it and let it rest for 10 minutes. Now, take a large bowl and add mawa (khoya) to it.

- Add chopped cashew nuts and almonds to the mawa mixture, and then add raisins and cardamom powder. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and mix all the ingredients well. Take the maida dough and shape it into a ball, then roll it out into a round shape. Place the prepared filling in the center and fold the dough to make a circle, pressing it with your thumb to give it the shape of a kachori.

- To prepare the mawa kachoris, roll the dough into small balls and stuff them with the prepared filling. Keep the stuffed balls aside on a plate. Heat desi ghee in a pan and fry the kachoris until they turn golden brown on both sides. Once done, take them out on a plate. Fry all the mawa kachoris in the same way and keep them aside.

- In a separate pan, add sugar and a cup of water and heat it until the sugar dissolves completely in the water. This process will take around 7-8 minutes, and you will get sugar syrup. After that, add a pinch of saffron threads to the sugar syrup and dissolve it using a ladle. Take a serving bowl and put the mawa kachoris in it. Pour a little bit of the sugar syrup over the kachoris and serve.

