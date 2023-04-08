Recite Shani Mantra As Per Your Zodiac On Saturdays To Get Shani Dev's Blessings

Saturdays are dedicated to Shani Dev, the god of justice. Shani Dev blesses people according to their actions. It is said that he keeps account of everyone’s good and bad deeds, and does justice accordingly. Contrary to popular belief, Shani Dev is not a malevolent deity, he is considered to be strict and “a teacher who provides individuals with an opportunity for self-reflection and growth".

By imposing hardships and obstacles in our lives, Shani Dev encourages us to take a step back and re-evaluate our actions, helping us to become more mindful and virtuous. This way, Shani Dev’s influence can be seen as a catalyst for positive change and personal development.

According to Hindu mythology, Shani Dev is the son of Surya, the god of the sun and Chhaya, the shadow goddess. As per beliefs, when Surya discovered that Chhaya was not his real wife, he abandoned her. To seek revenge, Chhaya created a son who was born with a dark complexion, and he was named Shani Dev.

You can find various astrological remedies to please Shani Dev, but a powerful way to seek his blessings is by reciting the Shani Mantra according to your zodiac sign and then performing his Aarti using sesame oil. This ritual can help alleviate the negative effects of Saturn and bring good fortune and prosperity to your life.

Your Shani dasha can be removed and the effect of sadhe sati and dhayya will decrease, due to which your troubles will go away. Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, Head of the Astrology Department of Shri Kallaji Vedic University, knows the effective mantras as per your zodiac signs to please Shani Dev.

Shani Mantras according to Zodiac Signs-

मेष: ॐ शान्ताय नम:

वृष: ॐ वरेण्णाय नम:

मिथुन: ॐ मन्दाय नम:

कर्क: ॐ सुंदराय नम:

सिहं: ॐ सूर्यपुत्राय नम:

कन्या: ॐ महनीयगुणात्मने नम:

तुला: ॐ छायापुत्राय नम:

वृश्चिक: ॐ नीलवर्णाय नम:

धनु: ॐ घनसारविलेपाय नम:

मकर: ॐ शर्वाय नम:

कुंभ: ॐ महेशाय नम:

मीन: ॐ सुन्दराय नम:

After worshipping Shani Dev methodically, chant this Shani aarti-

Aarti of Shani Dev

जय जय श्री शनिदेव भक्तन हितकारी।

सूर्य पुत्र प्रभु छाया महतारी॥ जय जय श्री शनि…

श्याम अंग वक्र-दृ‍ष्टि चतुर्भुजा धारी।

नीलाम्बर धार नाथ गज की असवारी॥ जय जय श्री शनि…

क्रीट मुकुट शीश राजित दिपत है लिलारी।

मुक्तन की माला गले शोभित बलिहारी॥ जय जय श्री शनि…

मोदक मिष्ठान पान चढ़त है सुपारी।

लोहा तिल तेल उड़द महिषी अति प्यारी॥ जय जय श्री शनि…

देव दनुज ऋषि मुनि सुमिरत नर नारी।

विश्वनाथ धरत ध्यान शरण हैं तुम्हारी॥ जय जय श्री शनि…

जय जय श्री शनि देव भक्तन हितकारी।

शनि देव की जय…शनि देव की जय…शनि देव की जय!

