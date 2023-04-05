Recognising The 5 Most Common Warning Signs of Parkinson's Disease

In a world of lightning-fast information reaching us, we all know that Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive brain disorder. This neurological condition is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain, leading to tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with movement. However, Parkinson’s is not just a movement disorder, as it can also cause non-motor symptoms such as depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and cognitive impairment.

Recognizing the early signs of Parkinson’s disease is crucial because early intervention can help slow down the progression of the disease and improve the patient’s quality of life. Unfortunately, the early signs of Parkinson’s can be subtle and easily overlooked, often resulting in a delayed diagnosis. Therefore, it is essential to educate yourself and your loved ones about the early signs of Parkinson’s disease.

Anxiety And Depression

According to Parkinson’s UK, apart from physical symptoms, such as tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with movement, individuals with Parkinson’s disease may also experience non-motor symptoms such as anxiety and depression. These symptoms can manifest in a variety of ways, including a constant sense of dread, difficulty concentrating, sweating, palpitations, breathlessness, dizziness, and trembling. The early stages of Parkinson’s can be especially difficult as patients may feel overwhelmed and worried about their future. Unfortunately, depression can also be a symptom of non-motor fluctuations, meaning that individuals may experience emotional emptiness or sadness for an extended period before noticing other symptoms. Recognizing these early signs of anxiety and depression is crucial as they can negatively impact a patient’s quality of life, making it essential for them to receive proper treatment and care. Sleep Issues

According to Parkinson’s UK, individuals with Parkinson’s disease often encounter sleep disturbances and nighttime issues. Insomnia is more prevalent among those with Parkinson’s, owing to symptoms that can interrupt sleep, such as stiffness, tremors, pain, and restless leg syndrome. When sleep is disrupted, individuals may feel drowsy and fatigued throughout the day. Small Handwriting

The Parkinson’s Foundation states that if you notice that your handwriting has become much smaller than it was before it might be a good idea to look into it. This condition is called micrographia, and it can be identified by changes in the size of your letters and the spacing between words. However, it’s important to note that changes in handwriting can also occur due to other reasons such as old age, stiff fingers, or poor vision. It’s important to distinguish whether the changes in handwriting are due to this neurological condition or other factors. Loss Of Smell

The Parkinson’s Foundation reports that if you have difficulty detecting the aroma of particular foods such as bananas, dill pickles, or licorice, it could be an early sign. However, having a temporary loss of smell due to a common cold, flu or nasal congestion is normal, and your sense of smell should return once you recover. Therefore, if you have persistent trouble with recognizing odours, it is recommended to consult a doctor about the possibility of brain disease. Hunched Posture

According to Medical News Today, individuals with Parkinson’s disease might observe alterations in their body posture because of other symptoms of the disease, like muscle stiffness. Typically, people stand upright to distribute their weight uniformly over their feet. However, people with a neurological condition may develop a tendency to lean forward, which could cause them to appear slumped or stooped over.

