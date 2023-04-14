Recover From Stroke With The Right Engineering

Stroke is a potentially life changing event that can have lasting physical and emotional effects. It is a major public health concern and remains a leading cause of adult disability. Each type of stroke has a different set of potential causes and the symptoms of a stroke often appear without warning. They serve as warning signs for future cerebrovascular events. Hence it is important that people should treat them as medical emergencies, even if the symptoms are temporary. Rehabilitation is an important and ongoing part of managing an individual with stroke.

Stroke can cause trouble in speaking and understanding what others are saying. One may also experience confusion, severe headache, sudden dizziness, slur words, blurred vision, sudden numbness, weakness or paralysis in the face, arm or leg. This often affects just one side of the body. However, in recent years, advances in rehabilitation sciences have provided an opportunity for much better and faster recovery and prognosis. In this case, rehabilitation is a multi-disciplinary endeavour and not a ‘one size fits all’ intervention. There is great interest now in exploring novel technologies to augment conventional therapies to reduce neurological disability and improve function.

Managing stroke involves a multi-dimensional team in achieving the best outcomes. A stroke management team involves a Neuro physician, neuro surgeon, neuro physiotherapist, speech therapist, occupational therapist and a mental health team with a psychiatrist and psychologist. In addition, the nutritionist can also play a significant role in recovery. Recent advances and the right use of technology is a boon in stroke recovery.

The team-based approach with a patient centric approach ensures the patient is the focus and all the healthcare professionals work as a team to address the various aspects required for recovery. Today with multi-specialty integrated teams, the use of assistive devices, robotic rehabilitation technology, artificial intelligence and advanced therapeutic tools, techniques stroke recovery is a reality.

Careful planning, inter disciplinary communication builds the foundation for a robust recovery process. The rehabilitation team looks at the individual functionally, socially, physically and mentally and understand the exact need and extent of intervention without overwhelming or burdening the individual financially, emotionally or mentally. Strokes can cause a major depressive episode. Signs of post-stroke depression include feelings of sadness, hopelessness or helplessness, alterations to appetite and sleep, and irritability. Hence creating a value driven integrated approach where multiple specialists across domains in recovery science integrates and helps in breaking the vicious cycle of chronic disease is crucial.

Chronic disease like stroke causes reduced functionality and activity which could further lead other co morbidities. To complete the circle of rehabilitation, the X factor today is Rehab tech. Emerging AI based technology ensures safe rehabilitation by precisely measuring all vital parameters. Wearable tech ensures patient monitoring throughout the entire rehabilitation journey is objective measured and precise leading to better prognosis.

The message is loud and clear. Though times can be stressful for individuals and the family diagnosed with chronic illness. We can take solace in the fact that there is a positive road to recovery. Effective neuro-rehabilitation is a key factor in reducing disability after stroke. A stroke, heart attack or spinal cord injury doesn’t mean the end of the road. Yes, these are barriers but in today’s world we can overcome it. With the right technology, in depth bio-mechanical, near scientific understanding of the body, mind and movement, a rehabilitation team significantly improves longevity and lifespan and exponentially upgrades quality of life for those with chronic illness.

Early, targeting and precise rehabilitation strategies are critical in stroke recovery. Unfortunately, that’s not always the standard practice. In spite of good potentials for recovery, these rehabilitative measures are underutilized and major barriers are limited availability, geographical distance and lack of awareness about its benefits. While some stroke survivors overcome obstacles with more ease than others, the healing journey is always challenging. That’s why seeking the right type of care makes all the difference. With its personalized, motivational approach, advanced rehabilitation technology has revolutionized post-stroke therapy. The right care, if done right away, can save lives and quality of life. The long-term goal of rehabilitation is to help improve the stroke survivor’s physical and cognitive functions and to ultimately improve their overall quality of life so that they can become as independent as possible.

