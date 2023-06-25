Recurring UTIs? –  3 Ways To Prevent It

Urinary Tract Infection (UTIs) are the most common type of bacterial infections that can happen to anyone. While these infections are common among both men and women, however, women are more prone to UTI due to their anatomy.

UTI happens when an infection develops in the urinary system. This infection mostly affects the lower urinary tract areas such as bladder and urethra. People suffering from the disease often feel the need to frequently urinate, however, while urinating, they can only urinate a little or may experience a cloudy, strong-smelling, and blood-tinged urine. UTIs can often be recurring and approximately 25 to 30% of the women experience recurring UTIs in every 6 months. These often take a toll on a patient’s life and cause a lot of discomfort to them.

Why are some women more prone to UTIs?

“UTIs are usually caused by a bacterium called Escherichia coli that lives in our intestinal system. If this bacterium is carried from our rectum to the vagina, they can enter the urethra and infect the bladder. This makes women more prone to UTIs," says Dr Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant, Urology & Uro Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore.

While the risk factors for UTI vary with age, the most common risk factors before menopause are sexual intercourse and use of spermicides. “It is advisable that women must urinate after intercourse as it increases the number of bacteria in the bladder and urination can help in flushing these bacteria out of the system. Furthermore, using spermicides may kill Lactobacilli, a type of bacteria that is beneficial for the vagina and will make it easier for E. coli bacteria to move in," adds Dr Reddy.

However, once the menopause stage is over, “women become more prone to UTIs as the number of Lactobacilli in the vagina decline naturally and their body also finds it difficult to flush the bacteria out of the system as their bladder now contracts less strongly which makes it difficult to completely empty it.

More than any other factors like hygiene or STDs, in both premenopausal and postmenopausal stage, genes play a critical role in determining the frequency of UTIs. Therefore, having a mother or a sister who suffers from frequent UTI is a risk factor for women," states Dr Reddy.

How can you reduce or restrict your risk of recurrent UTIs?

While UTIs are common, you can minimize and restrict their recurrence using the following tips:

Consume plenty of water and fluids

Drinking plenty of water not only helps you in keeping your bladder hydrated and healthy but also dilutes your urine and lowers the bacteria concentration in the bladder. Consuming at least 50 ounces or about 1.5 liters of fluids daily can prevent you from UTIs.

Frequently empty your bladder

Our bladder becomes a good breeding space for bacteria as they tend to thrive in warm and wet environments. Therefore, by regularly emptying your bacteria, you can ensure that bacteria is not sitting in your bladder for long periods of time and does not find any space to thrive in your body. It is advisable to empty your bladder at least four to eight times a day.

Urinate after intercourse