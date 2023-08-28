Reducing Anxiety To Maintaining Blood Pressure, 8 Benefits Of Foot Massage At Night

We all know that massages are good for our health. But do you know foot massages at night with oil are extremely beneficial for our health? By doing this, you can deal with many health problems. So today, let us know what the various benefits of massaging oil in the foot at night are.

1. Good foot health

According to the American Institute of Alternative Medicine, if you massage the foot every night, there is better blood circulation and flexibility in the feet which can prevent foot-related diseases such as plantar fasciitis and flat feet problems.

2. Remove stress and anxiety

If you are troubled by stress and anxiety, then massaging the soles of your feet can make you feel better. It improves blood flow and releases endorphins, which act as natural painkillers.

3. Control blood pressure

If your blood pressure is high, you can work to control it with the help of regular foot massage. It has also been found in research that by doing this healthy blood pressure can be maintained.

4. Reduce leg swelling

Sometimes fluid accumulates in the veins of the soles of the feet; this problem is quite visible during pregnancy. It removes such problems by improving blood flow.

5. Helpful in menopause

Massaging the soles gives relief from the symptoms of PMS, i.e., premenstrual symptoms, and helps in relieving the problems that occur during menopause.

6. Headache relief

If you often struggle with the problem of headaches, then you can overcome this problem by massaging the soles. Apart from this, it can also be used to increase immunity.

7. Improves eyesight

As per reports, our feet hold four essential points that are related to our eyes. Massaging the feet regularly helps to improve eyesight and vision and soothes the eyes.