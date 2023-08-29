Reflective Listening To Never Lying, 5 Tips To Build Trust In Your Relationship

Trust is the backbone of a strong relationship because it fosters security and emotional intimacy. When there is trust between two partners, they both feel valued, respected and safe. It is trust that reduces anxiety as well and both partners can rely on each other for support and reliability.

When there is trust in a relationship, both partners also find space, to concentrate on their personal growth and independence. According to thehealthy.com, the following tips are extremely important to cultivate the trust factor in the relationship.

1. Practice reflective listening

People should try to share one vulnerable thing with their partners each day to feel habitual to an honest expression. Danielle Laura, a relationship counsellor, told thehealthy.com, “Practice the art of reflective listening as they share, repeating back to them what you’ve heard so they feel seen and understood," Laura says. “Over time, the more you practice this level of honesty, the greater trust you’re building, as well," she says.

2. Don’t hesitate to apologise to your partner

Apologising doesn’t always mean that you are wrong and another person is right. It just means that you give more importance to your relationship in comparison to your ego. If you wish to strengthen the trust in any relationship, it doesn’t matter whose fault it is, but saying sorry will make you feel loved.

3. Confide in your partner before making decisions

Avoid making decisions on your own when you are in a relationship and always take your partner in confidence before you decide to do something. Your partner will feel that their opinions are important in your life decisions and this will strengthen the bond in a relationship. Both partners can do some exercises that require collective partnership and collaboration that will breed the trust factor between them.

4. You shouldn’t lie to the partner

It doesn’t matter how big or small are the lies. They can ruin a relationship completely and eliminate trust, understanding and faith. They have a negative effect on relationships and the consequences are undeniably devastating.

5. Don’t make promises that you can’t keep