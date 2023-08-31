Regular Cleansing To Well-balanced Diet, 6 Hacks To Get Soft And Glowy Skin In Your 40s

Our skin becomes saggy and wrinkled as we age. Skin starts showing signs of ageing early at times. This happens because of many factors like unhealthy lifestyle choices and bad diet. People like to have wrinkle-free, smooth, and supple skin, even when they age. This article illustrates how one can have youthful skin even in their 40s. It is almost impossible to retain the original glowing skin as we age, but it can be controlled to an extent. Read on.

1. Stay out of the sun- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, photoaging begins when the skin comes in contact with the sun’s UV rays. Protecting yourself from the sun’s heat is the best way to avoid sun-damaged skin or photoaging. Other precautions include using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding sunlight in the middle of the day. UV rays are the strongest in the middle of the day.

Advertisement

2. Moisturiser can protect skin- Moisturising the skin regularly minimises the chance of developing extreme dryness or oiliness as well. Both situations are harmful to the scene. Moisturising the skin regularly also ensures that the blemishes of the skin are camouflaged.

3. Regular cleansing- Regular cleansing is vital to keep your skin looking radiant and healthy. Cleansing also helps the anti-ageing products and treatments work in a proper manner. Cleansing helps maintain proper pore size, encourages proper skin hydration, and prevents the production of excessive oils.

4. Cut down on smoking- Smoking can create a grey overcast on the skin, and cause wrinkles on the face. It can also darken the lips and severely dehydrate the skin. Try to cut down on smoking as much as possible because it narrows the blood vessels in the outermost layers of the skin.