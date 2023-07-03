Rekha Looks Regal, Dons A Crown As She Poses For An International Magazine

Rekha’s sartorial choices have always been a cut above the rest, her vintage charm can still leave an undeniable mark on your heart and her eyes can still pierce through your soul. There is no denying the fact that she truly is the Queen in every sense of the term who is here to conquer and reign the world with love. Ever since she stepped into the limelight she has always had the most ultra-glam moments, moments that have proven that she is the true blue queen of fashion.

The actress recently did a photoshoot with Vogue Arabia and there is this one particular picture from the shoot that has left netizens completely awe-struck and spellbound with her aura and allure. In case, you have missed out on the picture, check it out here-

The legendary actress looked regal as she sported a heavily embellished and embroidered golden blazer over a black outfit. The blazer which was almost robe-like had elongated sleeves and a stellar bodice featuring intricate work. The shine of the outfit reflected her confidence and innate charm. The golden robe contrasted the black outfit she was wearing underneath and like always she was absolutely picture-perfect.

Rekha accessorised her look with a gorgeously embellished crown, a stunning neckpiece with a matching set of earrings and a couple of glamorous finger rings. No one would have been able to pull off the look like she did, it was magical simply looking at her.

Her makeup was fierce but her hairstyle was laidback and both went seamlessly well with the overall look. She look straight out of a dreamscape and everything about her picture was poetic at its best.

Talking about working on this grand look, the designer of the ensemble, ace designer Manish Malhotra writes, “Rekha Ji and I have always shared a great passion for Indian Fashion; Having worked with her for so many years now, each time has been an experience in itself. Rekha Ji always teases me about how she’s met another person who has a great eye for detail, much like herself. Her passion is inspiring, and it’s been such a memorable experience styling and designing for her for the photoshoot. What has given me most joy is watching her excitement, which was at par with me."