Rekha’s Attire for Vogue Dubai Originally Made for Karan Johar’s Takht? Find Out

Rekha, a fashion superstar, made news when she was featured on the cover of the international publication Vogue Dubai. Her recent royal photographs were beyond description, and her confidence undoubtedly gave every actress a run for their dough. Rekha sparkled in everything from the regal attire to the exquisite jewellery, and her photographs are going viral on social media.

Rekha shone in Manish Malhotra’s royal attire for the picture session, and the renowned designer gave full respect to Rekha’s appearance by paying close attention to every little detail. However, it’s claimed that Manish first created the clothes worn by Rekha for director Karan Johar’s dream film Takht. On its Instagram story, Diet Sabya posted a photo of Manish and two male models dressed similarly to the cover beauty Rekha.

Check it out below:

Rekha was featured in a variety of shots from the photo shoot, and Manish Malhotra conveyed his enormous satisfaction in dressing the diva. Rekha can be seen in one of the images sporting a tailored vintage brocade jacket and headdress with Mughal influences.

Another image showed the gorgeousness dressed in a two-tone dupion silk long kurta and a two-tone tissue organza khada dupatta in the fashion of Hyderabad. Rekha wore a gold and emerald necklace and matching maang teeka and matha patti earrings in addition to the artwork. Rekha was a sight to behold, with her long, open hair and striking red lips.

In Manish Malhotra’s tailored archival piece with a mulmul angarkha and a big ghera, Rekha added to the Umrao Jaan mood. She wore it with a short jacket and dupatta that were both modern vintage garments with gold embroidery. She accessorised her appearance with a headpiece, earrings, layered necklace, diamond choker, and haath phool.

Rekha was seen wearing a variety of necklaces, large stud earrings, bangles, and rings in one of the photos as she posed in a Manish Malhotra saree. The 64-year-old actress has also displayed sindoor on her forehead in addition to this.