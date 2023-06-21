Relationship Advice: 4 Reasons Why People Tend To Like Emotionally Unavailable Partners

Love can be a complex journey, and many of us find ourselves repeatedly drawn to partners who are emotionally unavailable. In an insightful Instagram post titled “4 Reasons Why You Keep Choosing Emotionally Unavailable Partners," psychotherapist Sadaf Siddiqi sheds light on this phenomenon. By delving into these underlying reasons, we can gain the power to break free from this cycle and cultivate healthier relationships. Let’s explore the four common reasons why individuals often find themselves attracted to emotionally unavailable partners.

According to Sadaf Siddiqi, here are some important things to keep in mind:

Advertisement