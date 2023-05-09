Relationship Tips: 7 Ways in Which You Can End Your Relationship On a Good Note

A healthy relationship involves not just investing emotions and effort to make it work but also knowing how to end it in a healthy manner. Closure is essential for both individuals involved so that they can move on without emotional baggage. By doing so, you create a safe and healthy environment for you and your partner to part ways.

“Being secure means ending things in a secure way as well. Which is hard, lol. Because ending things face to face, with a conversation is awkward," wrote psychotherapist Issra Nasir. She gave some tips on how to ensure a clean break with your partner.

Here are seven ways you can ensure a mature break-up:

Do not practice avoidance

Recognising when a relationship is at a dead end is crucial. It’s important to end the bond promptly as stretching it out causes more pain and disruption. Delaying the inevitable prevents you from healing and moving on.

Anticipate a response

It’s impossible to fully understand how our actions will affect others. It is crucial to be prepared for an emotional response when ending a relationship. Being empathetic and understanding of your partner’s feelings can help make the process smoother for both parties involved.

Don't project any responses

Avoid getting defensive or blaming each other when breaking up. Instead, focus on maintaining respectful and civil communication. Do not engage in dissecting the relationship. Rather, move on in a healthy way to escape any unnecessary hurt or conflict.

Be prepared

Breaking up with someone randomly without any warning or discussion is not fair to the other person. Give them a heads up and speak to them calmly about the decision. This allows both parties to have an open and honest conversation about the state of the bond before coming to a decision.

Practice honesty and accountability

Be honest and transparent about why the bond has run its course for you. Taking ownership of your mistakes and being accountable for your actions can help facilitate a smoother breakup process and help the other person find closure.

Keep it clean

Having a clear idea of what will happen after the breakup can help both parties move on smoothly. Establish clear boundaries to avoid any confusion or misunderstandings. This can help both individuals find closure and move forward in a healthy way.

Empathy

It’s important to be compassionate and empathetic towards the other person, and give them enough time to process and adjust to the change.

