Relationship Tips: Understanding 6 Relationship Types That Pose A Threat To Emotional Well-Being

People find themselves tired of feeling stuck in unhealthy relationships. There is often a question of whether your emotional needs are truly being met. Well, it’s time to pay attention to the patterns. In a thought-provoking Instagram post, therapist Divya Robins urges us to take a closer look at the recurring patterns within our relationships. These patterns hold valuable insights into the health of our connections, shedding light on whether they are nurturing or detrimental to our well-being. Far too often, we find ourselves operating on autopilot, overlooking the significance of these patterns.

But here’s the truth: they matter. “They hold the key to understanding whether a relationship is toxic for our emotional health. Many of us live on autopilot in our relationships and not honing in enough on the patterns. Those patterns matter. It gives us incredibly useful information if a relationship is toxic for our emotional health," she wrote.

Advertisement

To better understand them, we must understand the 6 types of relationships that are toxic for our emotional well-being: