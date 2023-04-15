Relieving Back Pain To Reducing Stress: 6 Benefits Of Sleeping On Korai Mats

Korai mats, also known as reed mats, are traditional sleeping rugs that have been used in India for centuries. They are made from the stalks of a type of grass called korai and are known for their unique texture and durability. These mats are not just used for their aesthetic appeal. Studies have shown that sleeping on korai mats can offer a range of health benefits. From improving circulation to reducing stress and anxiety, here are 6 potential health benefits of sleeping on korai mats.

1. Promotes Better Sleep

Sleeping on a korai mat can help in experiencing a sound sleep. The natural material of the mat is firm and provides good back support. The firmness of the mat also helps to reduce tossing and turning during sleep, which can help you fall asleep faster and for longer duration.

2. Reduces Stress

Korai mats are known for their ability to reduce stress levels. The natural texture of the mat has a calming effect on the body, which can help to lower anxiety and promote relaxation. This is especially helpful for people who suffer from insomnia or have difficulty in falling asleep.

3. Helps With Back Pain

Sleeping on a korai mat can help relieve back pain. The firm and supportive surface of the mat helps to keep the spine in a neutral position, which can reduce pressure on the back. This can be especially helpful for people who suffer from chronic back pain or have a history of back problems.

4. Improves Blood Circulation

Korai mats can also help improve blood circulation. The natural texture of the mat stimulates the acupressure points on the body, which can increase blood flow and promote better circulation. This can be beneficial for people who suffer from poor blood circulation or have a history of cardiovascular problems.

5. Reduces Allergies

Korai mats are hypoallergenic, which means they are unlikely to cause allergies. The natural material of the mat is free from chemicals and synthetic materials, which can irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions. Sleeping on a korai mat can help reduce the risk of allergies and improve overall sleep quality.

6. Helps with Body Temperature Regulation

Korai mats are known for their ability to regulate body temperature. The natural material of the mat is breathable and allows air to circulate, which can help to keep the body cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather. This can be especially beneficial for people who live in regions with extreme temperatures.

