Relive Your Childhood Memories: Discover Delhi's Different Flavours Of Cream Rolls

Delhi is renowned for its wide variety of flavorful food items, making it a haven for food enthusiasts. The city’s street food, in particular, stands out with its affordability and delicious flavours. Alongside the unique spicy and tangy dishes, Delhi also offers an extensive range of delectable sweets and desserts. It’s a place where people love to experiment with their culinary experiences.

One particular outlet in Delhi has taken an interesting and flavorful approach to cream rolls. While we’re familiar with the plain, white-coloured cream rolls from our childhood, this establishment offers an extensive selection of scrumptious cream rolls that attract visitors from far and wide.

During an interview, the shop owner shared that the brand has been in operation since 1977, originally known as “Mr Gulati Bakers" and later rebranded as “Shortcrust."

The owner’s father established the business, and it has grown over time. They started with a single flavour, Hazelnut, which received immense love from customers, prompting the gradual addition of more flavours. Now, people thoroughly enjoy the variety offered.

Variety of Cream Roll Flavors:

At this outlet, you’ll find an impressive array of cream roll flavours. These include Blueberry, Mango, Brazilian Chocolate, Caramel, Strawberry, Lotus Brisk, Meetha Paan, Toffee, Nutella Hazelnut, and Pineapple cream rolls. All of these uniquely flavoured cream rolls are baked in-house. Piyush, the owner, mentioned that cream rolls have been forgotten by the younger generation, so they reintroduced them to remind people of their childhood delights.

Location, Timing, and Pricing: