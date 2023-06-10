Remember When Rihanna Wore Nothing but a Jewelled Bralette for Her Maternity Shoot in 2022?

Rihanna’s maternity looks have always generated excitement. Her most recent Instagram post was unique. In pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, she was wearing a jewel-encrusted bralette with black trousers. The pop star decorated herself with bulky bracelets made of silver and gold to add style. A few rings completed the look and gave it some glitz. Her luscious lips were perfectly formed. Her baby bulge was framed by naturally curly hair that flowed gracefully and with confidence. “He in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is," Rihanna wrote as the caption. Her fans all around the world are enthralled by the photo, which quickly gained popularity.

Rihanna shared previously unseen photos from a maternity photoshoot she had during her first pregnancy. Here’s a small series I call “Rub on ya titties," Rihanna wrote as the post’s caption. In commemoration of my first pregnancy, welcoming motherhood with open arms, and the wonders this body created! Baby RZA was in the room and was completely unaware of how crazy his mother is or how obsessed he was about to make me for my maternity shoot in 2022.

Rihanna is pictured in the photoshoot expressing her inner tropical goddess while wearing a provocative gold bikini top with jewelled tassel decorations along with a black lacy bikini bottom. She completed her picture session outfit with statement ornate gold rings, a patterned gold armlet, a massive silver chain-link bracelet, dangling earrings, and deadly high-heeled animal print pumps.

In the photos, Rihanna proudly displayed her baby bulge. She chose soft eye shadow, a glossy coral pink lip colour, rouged cheekbones, lash-enlarging mascara, darkened brows, and shining highlighter for her glam options. Finally, open locks that were heavily curled and mildly dishevelled added the finishing touch to the pregnancy photo session.

Rihanna made a statement at the 2023 Oscars in a gorgeous black transparent outfit. Her outfit gained a sense of grandeur from the floor-sweeping train. Her growing belly was elegantly encircled by the net cloth. On the red carpet, Rihanna oozed confidence and glamour with her sleek poker hair and dazzling hoops.