Revamp Your Leftover Rice Into A Delicious Vegetable Rice Cheela For Breakfast

Rice Vegetable Cheela is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed as a breakfast or a mid-day snack. This recipe makes use of either freshly cooked rice or leftover rice from the previous night’s meal. Instead of letting excess rice go to waste, rice vegetable cheela is a tasty and nutritious recipe. This dish is very much enjoyed by children. The recipe is simple and easy to follow. It takes only a little time to prepare it, making it an ideal option for busy mornings or a quick snack throughout the day.

Ingredients

Cooked rice – 1 cup

Semolina – 3 tbsp.

Urad dal flour – 1/4 cup

Carrot grated – 1/4 cup

Cabbage grated – 1/4 cup

Capsicum chopped – 1/4 cup

Green chili chopped - 2

Green coriander chopped - 2 tbsp.

Thick buttermilk - 1 cup

Red chili powder - 1/2 tsp.

How to make it

To begin making rice vegetable cheela, cook rice and lightly mash it before placing it in a large bowl. Grate cabbage and carrots, and finely chop green chilies and coriander leaves. Combine all these ingredients with the mashed rice in the bowl, and mix thoroughly.

Next, add semolina, urad dal powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste, and mix everything together. Pour one cup of thick buttermilk into the mixture to create a thick batter-like consistency. Let the mixture rest for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, the mixture is ready to make delicious cheelas. Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat, and pour a ladleful of the batter onto the pan. Spread the batter evenly to create a thin, round shape. Drizzle oil around the edges of the cheela to ensure it cooks evenly. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the bottom turns golden brown. Flip the cheela over and cook the other side until it also turns golden brown.

Once done, remove it from the pan and repeat the process with the remaining batter. Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce, and enjoy this scrumptious rice vegetable cheela. Try it once at home and you are going to love it.

