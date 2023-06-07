Revitalise Your Taste Buds With This Tasty Walnut Banana Smoothie; Recipe Inside

Smoothies entice taste buds more than anything else. But have you heard of the walnuts and bananas smoothie? It is both healthy and tasty and also is a great option to begin your day full of energy. If you are someone who is very particular about their health, then you should definitely try your hand with the banana-walnut smoothie. A smoothie made of walnuts and bananas is a powerhouse of energy and also helps maintain energy throughout the day. The walnut-banana smoothie is very healthy and easy to make. It gets ready in minutes.

The specialty of the smoothie is that everyone, from children to adults, likes its taste. Along with this, the walnut banana smoothie also keeps us full for a long time. Today, let’s have a look at an easy way of making a walnut-banana smoothie for breakfast.

Ingredients:

1. Banana - 2

2. Walnuts - 1/4 cup

3. Honey - 2 tbsp

4. Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

5. Milk - 2 glasses

6. Ice cubes – 2-3 (optional)

Walnut Banana Smoothie Recipe:

To make a walnut-banana smoothie, take two ripe bananas. Then break the walnuts, and collect the kernel inside them in a bowl. After this, take the bananas, peel them, and cut them into big pieces. Now take a blender and add banana pieces, walnut kernels, two spoons of honey, and cardamom powder to it.