Reviving Heritage: Indian Summer Event Showcasing Craftsmanship and Culture

Royal Fables, a heritage platform that celebrates the regal and royal culture of India, hosted ‘An Indian Summer’ at The Chanakya in New Delhi on 20th and 21st April. The event showcased the rich heritage of India through its craft, art, and history. Princess Bhargavi Kumari of Bikaner, three-time MLA from Bikaner, and Princess Inayat Inder Kaur of Patiala, Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter, inaugurated the event as the Guests of Honour. The pop-up event was witnessed by the patrons of the heritage platform.

Discussions over coffee and conversations was hosted with Anshu Khanna and Charu Jayant Chaudhary and a high tea was hosted by Kajoli Sehgal with 20 splendid Palace Karkhanas and famed Indian ateliers.

Anshu Khanna, founder, Royal Fables, says, “The Royal Indian Summer is our endeavour to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India through the eyes of its royals. We are excited to collaborate with The Chanakya to bring this unique experience to our patrons in Delhi. Our aim is to showcase the legacy of India’s royals and their unique perspective on Indian art, craft, and history."

Khanna believes that this event is not just about shopping, but it is also about discovering the history and legacy of Indian art and craft.

Royal Fables is a perfect opportunity for people to explore the rich heritage of India and to appreciate the creative work of its royals. The event brings together some of the most renowned names in the royal families of India, who are passionate about preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage. The participants of the event included renowned names such as Rani Archana Kumari of Badnore, Princess Rajeshwari Patiala, Rani Vinita Singh Patiala, Rani Aykirti Singh Baria, Kanwarani Nandini Singh, Kanwarani Kamini Singh, the Pokharan Royal Family, Preeti Singh Daspan, and Digvijay Singh Awagarh, amongst others.

The attendees had the opportunity to refurbish their wardrobe and their homes in soft stories of summer. The event offered the finest cottons, coolest chiffons, and gorgeous mulmul, and the opportunity to indulge in the finest jadaus, pearls, and polkis presented by Parina International.

